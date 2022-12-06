Channel Ten fires back as Bruce Lehrmann mulls lawsuit against Lisa Wilkinson, Project, over Higgins

<!–

Channel 10 hit back at Bruce Lehrmann by insisting that his news team approached him for comment before airing the Lisa Wilkinson Project’s explosive interview with Brittany Higgins.

Daily Mail Australia revealed on Monday that Mr Lehrmann, 27, was considering suing the network and Ms Wilkinson for libel over the February 2021 interview when Ms Higgins first alleged she was raped by a ‘male colleague’.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said Lehrmann believes he did not get a chance to respond to Higgins’ claims in the interview and that the network did not contact him beforehand.

Lehrmann was not publicly identified as the alleged rapist until six months later, when he was formally charged with sexual assault.

That case was dropped by the ACT Director of Public Prosecutions on Friday after the month-long first trial was aborted, amid fears that a second trial would adversely affect Ms Higgins’ mental health.

A Channel 10 spokesman said on Tuesday: “As usual, comments were requested but not provided.”

Lisa Wilkinson (pictured left, with Brittany Higgins) was “quite angry” that her interview with Brittany Higgins aired on Monday, a court heard.

Bruce Lehrmann is considering suing Lisa Wilkinson for defamation. He is pictured outside the ACT High Court in October.

‘Red 10 has not received notification of any claim or proceeding.’

The Project episode later won a Logie Award, with Wilkinson giving a speech that caused the trial to be delayed for months.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Lehrmann has no plans to change his name or leave the country, despite speculation, and that he was determined to clear his name.

Contrary to reports, he is also not chopping wood in Tasmania to pay his legal fees, but is having difficulty finding employment.

Lehrmann previously earned up to $200,000 a year as a senior adviser to the Liberal Party before he was laid off from his job at British American Tobacco in 2021.

Brittany Higgins is seen leaving the ACT High Court flanked by her boyfriend and their lawyers.

His former employer, British American Tobacco, declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

Lehrmann has been unable to get a job since the allegations became public, despite applying for several opportunities.

It is unclear when Lehrmann will file a lawsuit against the company.

It may not happen until after Ms Higgins’ own civil cases against the Commonwealth and her former bosses, Ms Reynolds and Senator Michaelia Cash, are completed.

Ms. Higgins’ attorneys have sent documents to all parties that establish the intent to sue for sexual harassment, sex discrimination, disability discrimination, neglect, and victimization.

Brittany Higgins (pictured outside ACT Supreme Court) alleged that Bruce Lehrmann raped her in parliament in a TV interview about the Project

She will claim $2.5 million for future economic losses, up to $100,000 for past economic losses, $100,000 for general damages, $20,000 for future assistance with chores, and $150,000 for past and future out-of-pocket expenses.

An official claim has yet to be filed as the parties involved prepare to start mediation talks on December 13.

Sources close to Reynolds said he agreed to an extension of time that would expire on Tuesday, meaning Higgins’ lawyers would have to present their case in court by then.

Noor Blumer, a founding partner of Blumers Lawyers, is understood to have been quietly negotiating the claim since February. She has declined to comment on the matter or any mediation talks.

Ms Higgins’ lawyer, Leon Zwier, who supported her during the criminal case in Canberra, is aware of the claim.