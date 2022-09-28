Channel sports reporter Tony Jones injured in risky underwater charity stunt

Sports reporter Tony Jones needed medical attention after participating in a charity stunt last Thursday that involved diving into an underwater tank.

The Sunday Footy Show host, who can’t swim, dove into the tank to raise money for the children’s charity My Room.

Jones, 60, had to be assisted by his colleague Nathan Brown, who jumped into the water fully clothed and helped him make his final duck dive.

Each dive to the bottom of the pool would add more money to the donation amount of the My Room telethon.

After the stunt, Jones needed a ladder to get out of the water. It was then revealed that he had cut his foot while diving repeatedly.

He was treated by medical personnel who assessed his injury and bandaged him.

Meanwhile, other stunts saw sports journalist Damian Barrett do a “shoey,” drinking beer from a shoe, from commentator Kane Cornes’ sneaker.

The charity event took place before the AFL Grand Final, in which the Geelong Cats defeated the Sydney Swans in a highly anticipated showdown for the premiership.

Last weekend, Jones lashed out at the AFL after learning he was not invited to the Brownlow Medal ceremony.

A lifeguard was also on standby in case something went wrong while Jones was underwater

He had the spray live on the Sunday Footy Show after realizing he had been denied entry for the first time in 32 years.

“If the AFL is watching, you can get full, it’s a shitty night,” he snapped, laughing at his co-stars.

His colleague Barrett explained that he had received his invitation several weeks earlier.