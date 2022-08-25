Channel Seven’s star meteorologist Jane Bunn stuns with new look

<!–

She is Channel Seven’s glamorous weather host who is known for her great looks and meteorological prowess.

And Jane Bunn wowed her devoted fans on Wednesday when she unveiled a stylish new look on Instagram.

The 42-year-old posed for a selfie after a haircut and debuted a slightly shorter bob haircut.

The beloved presenter tagged her hairdresser and captioned it: ‘Thanks for the cut’ [scissor emoji].’

Fans couldn’t get enough of the blonde’s new ‘do’, with one commenting: ‘Love that height Jane, suits you better’, while another commented: ‘I just told the family how beautiful your hair is. looked like tonight!’

Another follower commented that Jane looks good no matter what haircut she chooses, writing: ‘What a beautiful picture Jane, you are so photogenic but how could you not be with your lovely warm smile’

It comes after Jane revealed her fitness routine, telling the Herald Sun she does a mix of intense workouts, barre, and pilates.

“I’m addicted to my trainer Anna,” Jane told the publication in March.

“She keeps me busy with one-on-one sessions over the phone… ‘I do Barre/Pilates and HIIT for work,’ she added.

Jane went on to say that she tends to get up at 9am on Saturdays before adding that she feels guilty about sleeping longer.

She further described her perfect Saturday as an early morning stroll, for a leisurely lunch and night out with the girls.

Jane has gained a bit of cult following as a Channel Seven star in Melbourne.

The bomb has even been named Australia’s most popular weather presenter.

She is married to the husband of IT consultant Michael.

After moving from Sky News’ The Weather Channel to WIN News Victoria in 2009, Jane began to gain a growing fan base for the first time.

Initially, she attracted a following from farmers who depended on her daily bulletins.

Jane later enjoyed a stint with ABC, before finding a home on Seven News Melbourne.

In 2018, a superfan known only as ‘Scott’ had Jane’s face tattooed on his body.