Channel Seven wins ratings war with their coverage of the Queen’s funeral

Three of the major Australian TV channels broadcast Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral live from London on Monday evening, attracting more than three million viewers.

But it was Channel Seven’s coverage of the historic event that came out on top.

Anchored by 7News’ Michael Usher and Sunrise’s Natalie Barr and David Koch, “The Grateful Goodbye” was watched by 975,000 people in the nation’s five major capitals.

The Queen’s funeral brought millions of Australian viewers back to free-to-air TV, but Channel Seven won the ratings war with their coverage of the historic event

Meanwhile, Channel Nine’s coverage reached 879,000 viewers.

ABC’s live broadcast from Westminster Abbey attracted 708,000 viewers, while 362,000 viewers tuned in to watch ABC News’ coverage of the event.

Meanwhile, Channel 10 chose to run its standard Monday night schedule.

The counterprogramming experiment failed to captivate the public’s imagination.

Usually a strong performer, have you been paying attention? attracted only 324,000 tube viewers for Channel 10.

This was quite a downer for the comedy panel show after it brought in 547,000 last week.

Ratings for The Amazing Race deteriorated for the network Monday night.

The real-life adventure series only reached 185,000 viewers in the major centers.

The 10 Network did cover the Royal event on its 10Bold channel, but only won a 2.2 percent share of the audience.

Channel Seven won the night overall, capturing 30.2 percent of the audience.

Nine finished the evening in second with 27.7 percent share, while ABC was a very close third with 27.6 percent.

Channel 10 finished fourth that night with a paltry viewing share of just 8.8 percent.