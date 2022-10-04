Channel Seven star Jane Bunn is hilariously trolled by a young girl

<!–

Jane Bunn experienced one of the dangers of live television this week.

The Channel Seven weather reporter was doing a live cross of the Melbourne Royal Show when a little girl appeared in the left corner of the frame.

The child wore a distinctive cap with the logo of Seven’s rival network Channel Nine.

While accidentally campaigning for the opposition, the little girl unconsciously beamed at the camera, oblivious to the faux pas.

Bunn also seemed oblivious to the hat and continued to happily report on the family happenings.

It’s not the first time Bunn has been involved in a funny television moment.

A footy fan was recently caught watching videos of the weather presenter during an AFL game in September.

A woman TikTok user filmed the grown man watching one of Bunn’s weather reports and put it online.

He was such a big fan of Bunn and also had a picture of the blonde beauty as the background for his phone.

The man seemed to mind his own business as he was secretly filmed from behind.

‘Whose is this grandfather?????’ the TikTok user wrote next to it.

A number of her followers quickly defended the man and said they are also a fan of the popular Seven presenter.

The Channel Seven weather host has something of a cult following in Melbourne.

Bunn has even been named Australia’s most popular weather host.

She is married to the husband of IT consultant Michael.

After moving from Sky News’ The Weather Channel to WIN News Victoria in 2009, Bunn began to gain a growing fan base for the first time.