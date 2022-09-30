Channel Seven star Andrew O’Keefe’s new life sweeping floors in rehab

Distressed television star Andrew O’Keefe looked like a new man when he congratulated his ‘band of brothers’ on their drug addiction certificate this week.

The former host of Deal or No Deal, 50, has been the housekeeper at the Connect Global rehab center for the past four months.

For graduation night, he manned the coffee maker and set tables before paying tribute to his fellow “brothers” onstage and praising them for their “honesty” and willingness to stand up for each other, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Distressed television star Andrew O’Keefe looked like a new man when he congratulated his ‘band of brothers’ on their drug addiction certificate this week. (He was pictured out of court in March 2019)

“I just want to say to every man who leaves, thank you so much for bringing me to this place,” said O’Keefe, who has at least two months to go before he leaves rehab.

“Your absence will… be noted by us in our hearts, because each one of you has contributed something extremely special to this brotherhood.

“And it’ll be a very different brotherhood, a very viable brotherhood no doubt, without you. So thanks guys. You are beautiful men. Well done.’

The former host of Deal or No Deal, 50, has been the housekeeper at the Connect Global rehab center for the past four months. (Pictured: One of the rooms in the facility)

After nine previous attempts at rehabilitation, O’Keefe’s recent jail time on assault charges saw him released by the Supreme Court on condition that he spend six to 12 months in the Swan Bay Rehabilitation Center.

The life of the fallen Channel Seven personality now looks very different from the “erratic and chaotic” lifestyle he’s gotten into over the years.

According to Connect Global, he starts his day at 5:30 a.m. and tells himself he’s “a good man” in the mirror.

For graduation night, he manned the coffee machine and set tables before paying tribute to his fellow “brothers” onstage and praising them for their “honesty.” (O’Keefe can be seen in news footage of when he was released on bail to enter rehab)

O’Keefe then goes for a 3.5km run or walk with his ‘brotherhood’, before they all hit the gym and have breakfast together.

After this, the rehab patients begin their respective jobs at the facility, with rock and roll legend Johnny O’Keefe’s cousin taking on the cleaner role, which includes sweeping the floors.

He also takes several random urine tests every week, all of which must return clean or else he will be removed from the center and return to life behind bars.

The fallen TV personality’s life looks very different from the “erratic and chaotic” lifestyle he fell into over the years. (Pictured: Rehabilitation patients participating in a weightlifting program)

Connect Global operates a ‘drug and alcohol rehabilitation, education and training center’ for men on a picturesque property next to the Swan River near Port Stephens, NSW.

The rehab is run by Ross Pene, who is a member of the C3 Spectrum Church in Anna Bay and the Longriders Christian Motorcycle Club.

In addition to O’Keefe, the center is also home to alleged bicycle boss Matty Douet, real estate agent Matthew Ramsey and a senior bank manager.

The rehab facility is run by Ross Pene, who is a member of the C3 Spectrum Church in Anna Bay and the Longriders Christian Motorcycle Club