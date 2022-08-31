Channel Seven set to bring back My Kitchen Rules despite lacklustre ratings

<!–

Channel Seven has confirmed a new season of My Kitchen Rules, despite poor ratings ahead of tonight’s finale.

On Tuesday’s episode, an ad appeared asking people to sign up for the next season. Producers were looking for people who love ‘cooking, entertaining, fun and adventure’.

Those looking to impress judges and fellow contestants should submit a video showing what they love about cooking, why they sign up for MKR, and why they should be a part of the show.

It comes at a time when a TV industry expert has predicted that Channel Seven is likely to renew the show.

This is despite the fan favorite being consistently beaten in the nightly subway ratings this season.

But TV critic Colin Vickery has made the prediction based on ‘Total TV numbers’, reports Television tonight.

These are ratings that consider fans watching the cooking competition in regional areas across Australia, in addition to catch-up and BVOD viewers.

Using this statistic, My Kitchen Rules routinely draws more than 900,000 viewers per episode.

The report says recent episodes of MKR have reached 964,000, 967,000 and 868,000 in ‘Total TV’ ratings.

The publication says these numbers compare favorably with Channel 10’s MasterChef Australia.

MKR’s cooking show rival averaged 840,000 total TV viewers this season, with MasterChef’s finale part 2 reaching 1.1 million fans.

“If we consider the total TV numbers, the back-to-basics reboot of My Kitchen Rules should be considered a success,” Vickery said.

“I’m sure Channel Seven will announce a season for 2023.”

Vickery said the show’s ratings had remained high even after famed British chef Nigella Lawson left the season halfway through.

He said new guest judges, including Matt Preston and Colin Fassnidge, have continued to lure fans.

Vickery added that the Total TV numbers clearly indicate that there is plenty of room in the market for both MRK and MasterChef.

The report comes after MKR brought in 484,000 metro viewers on Monday evening.