Channel Seven releases a new trailer for Australia’s Got Talent

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The trailer for the upcoming season of Australia’s Got Talent was released on Sunday, featuring star judge Kate Ritchie.

It comes just a week after Ritchie, 44, had her license revoked for three months for drink-driving in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The former Home and Away star will be featured on the celebrity panel of Channel Seven’s talent show.

The trailer for the upcoming season of Australia’s Got Talent was released on Sunday, starring judge Kate Ritchie (pictured)

A radiant Kate wears a striking glittery dress as she tells viewers, “You may think you’ve seen it all before, but not like this.”

The trailer further showcases Ukrainian acrobat Oleg Tatarynov’s breathtaking contortionist skills.

Kate and fellow judges Shane Jacobson, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams give Oleg a lavish standing ovation after seeing his performance.

Kate (second from right) and fellow judges Shane Jacobson (left), Alesha Dixon (second from left) and David Walliams (right) give a contestant a standing ovation

The mother of one tells him, ‘We couldn’t take our eyes off you.’

Fans of the former actress will be relieved to learn that her recent troubles don’t seem to affect her television career.

It comes after Kate’s lucrative partnership with a major skincare company appeared to have quietly come to an end in the wake of the star’s recent indictment of drink-driving.

The trailer showcases the breathtaking contortionist skills of Ukrainian acrobat Oleg Tatarynov (pictured)

The Nova Drive host, who signed up to QV Skincare as a brand ambassador in 2016, has been removed from the company’s promotional campaigns, both online and on social media platforms.

And there is no sign of Kate on the official QV Skincare Instagram account which dates back to 2017.

Meanwhile, Ritchie has removed any reference to the brand from her own social media accounts.

The upcoming season of Australia’s Got Talent will premiere on Seven in October

Kate and her fellow Australia’s Got Talent judges David Walliams (top right), Alesha Dixon (bottom right) and Shane Jacobson (bottom left) filmed the show’s season finale in July