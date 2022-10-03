Channel Seven presenter Kendall Gilding welcomes her second child after fertility issues

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Channel Seven news presenter Kendall Gilding has welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Moses Morgan, with her partner Tim.

The couple, who have previously struggled with fertility issues, announced their exciting news on Saturday via Instagram, sharing a heart-melting photo with their bundle of joy.

‘We have been living deep in the baby bubble! Our baby boy Moses Timothy Morgan arrived on Wednesday! 3.2 kg and 51 cm long,” says Gilding to the post.

Channel Seven news presenter Kendall Gilding has welcomed her second child, a baby boy named Moses Morgan, with partner Tim (all pictured)

‘I had a beautiful, redemptive birth experience thanks to my beloved husband and it [midwifery] team! I am one seriously blessed woman! God is good!’ she added.

Moses is Gilding and Morgan’s second child. The couple welcomed their three-year-old daughter Olive in 2019.

The couple announced the pregnancy news in March, sharing a photo with a positive pregnancy test.

‘We have been living deep in the baby bubble! Our baby boy Moses Timothy Morgan arrived on Wednesday! 3.2 kg and 51 cm long,” says Gilding to the post

“It’s not a perfectly timed photoshoot with hair, makeup, cute outfits and the warm glow of a sunset…” she wrote at the time.

‘Just the raw emotion, elation and surprise of two parents who have experienced heartache, longing and disappointment!’

The Queensland-based newsreader wrote about how she knew the feeling of ‘desperately’ wanting a family, explaining that she became pregnant with Olive due to IVF treatments.

The couple announced the pregnancy news in March, sharing a photo with a positive pregnancy test

“But my heart’s desire was still to conceive naturally,” she continued. ‘After trying and trying – we were headed down the same medical path.

‘Then at the 11th hour, just a few days before the operation – I took a test and for the first time in our lives we saw the little window turn positive!

‘Can’t wait for our tribe to grow! Bub #2 is due in September!’