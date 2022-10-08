Channel Seven presenter Kendall Gilding reveals her husband CAUGHT their newborn son

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Kendall Gilding has revealed that the birth of her second child was eventful.

The Channel Seven news presenter, 31, gave birth to her son, a baby boy named Moses Morgan, in the shower at the Mater Mother’s Hospital in south Brisbane, as her husband Tim Morgan captured the tot as he exited the birth canal.

“I only had three hours of active labor which is amazing and he was born in the shower and Tim was able to catch him,” she says The courier post.

Kendall Gilding has revealed that the birth of her second child was eventful. The Channel Seven news presenter delivered her son, a baby boy named Moses Morgan, in the shower as husband Tim Morgan captured the tot as he left the birth canal. Pictured together

“I was in the shower facing the wall and Tim was behind me kneeling on the floor… he was down there with the midwife ready to go waiting to see what we had” Kendall explained.

“Then Tim caught him, lifted him up to my chest and looked up at me and said ‘that’s Moses’. We didn’t know what we had but we knew for sure if it was a boy it was what he wanted be called. It was pretty special.’

The couple, who have previously struggled with fertility issues, announced their exciting news last week via Instagram, sharing a heart-melting photo with their bundle of joy.

“I only had three hours of active labor which is amazing and he was born in the shower and Tim was able to catch him,” she told The Courier Mail

‘We have been living deep in the baby bubble! Our baby boy Moses Timothy Morgan arrived on Wednesday! 3.2 kg and 51 cm long,” says Gilding to the post.

‘I had a beautiful, redemptive birth experience thanks to my beloved husband and it [midwifery] team! I am one seriously blessed woman! God is good!’ she added.

Moses is Gilding and Morgan’s second child. The couple welcomed their three-year-old daughter Olive in 2019.

The couple announced the pregnancy news in March, sharing a photo with a positive pregnancy test.

The couple announced the pregnancy news in March, sharing a photo with a positive pregnancy test

“It’s not a perfectly timed photoshoot with hair, makeup, cute outfits and the warm glow of a sunset…” she wrote at the time.

‘Just the raw emotion, elation and surprise of two parents who have experienced heartache, longing and disappointment!’

The Queensland-based newsreader wrote about how she knew the feeling of ‘desperately’ wanting a family, explaining that she became pregnant with Olive due to IVF treatments.

“But my heart’s desire was still to conceive naturally,” she continued. ‘After trying and trying – we were headed down the same medical path.

‘Then at the 11th hour, just a few days before the operation – I took a test and for the first time in our lives we saw the little window turn positive!

‘Can’t wait for our tribe to grow! Bub #2 is due in September!’