Channel Seven News is set for another big change as veteran sports presenter ‘ready to call it a day’

Another Channel Seven star is reportedly leaving the network after 13 years.

Sports presenter Tim Watson is “ready to call it a day” and deliver his weekly sports bulletin during Melbourne’s 6pm news, according to The Australian Press Diary.

Watson landed his commentary job at Seven in 1992 after retiring from the AFL.

Rebecca Maddern is believed to be in talks with the network to replace Watson once he leaves.

He will go from working on weekends to reading sports from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, the network’s new host Karina Carvalho, who recently moved from ABC, could take over Maddern’s role over the weekend.

The rumored change comes after Sharyn Ghidella made her return last week when she began her new job at Channel 10 News.

The 57-year-old Queensland-based news presenter was sacked from 7News last month after 17 years at the network amid a series of media job cuts.

He has now joined Network 10 to present the 5pm Queensland news bulletin.

Her move to the network will also bring the 10 News First program back to its Brisbane studios after years of being read from Sydney.

Sharyn described her new job as a “full circle moment” as she returns to Network 10 after beginning her career in metropolitan news with the channel in 1990.

“I wonder if my security tag still works,” he joked in a video announcing the news.

“Returning to 10 News First feels like coming home,” the veteran broadcaster added in a statement.

‘Channel 10 gave me my first big break in the early 90s and to be back here, delivering a local news service to Queenslanders, is beyond exciting.’

She was recruited by Channel 10’s Brisbane newsroom at the age of 24 as a roving reporter and news update presenter.

Sharyn moved to Sydney’s Nine Network in 1992 and became a regular news presenter on the Today Show, before moving to the Seven Network in 2007.

She has presented the broadcaster’s Brisbane bulletin since 2013 but was sacked from the role after 17 years last month.