Channel Nine’s The Block trounces premiere of Farmer Wants A Wife

Channel Nine’s The Block again triumphed in Sunday night’s ratings battle.

The reality renovation hit scored 922,000 overnight viewers in the major capitals, putting it far ahead of the competition.

Meanwhile, the debut of Channel Seven’s new season of Farmer Wants a Wife was strong, albeit well below previous seasons.

The dating show attracted 576,000 fans in subway ratings overnight, down 37 percent from its 2020 premiere TV Black Box.

ABC’s much-loved music trivia quiz, Spicks and Specks, performed well on the night, even if it was disappointing from last week’s ratings.

The comedy panel show, hosted by Adam Hills, attracted 451,000 fans in major metro centers after reaching 520,000 viewers a week ago.

Controversial Channel 10 continued to suffer in the ratings overnight.

Only 315,000 fans listened to the final season of The Amazing Race in major metro centers.

That’s a huge drop from its debut last Monday, when it scored 451,000 viewers.

The Sunday Project brought in more ratings for 10. It only attracted 264,000 metro viewers in its 7pm time slot.

Nine won the night overall thanks to The Block with 32.2 percent of the audience.

Channel Seven was not far behind in second place with 27.9 percent of the market share.

The ABC closed the evening with 15.3 percent of the market and Channel 10 came in fourth, with just 14.4 percent of the available audience.