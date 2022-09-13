Channel Nine’s The Block continues to dominate in the TV ratings

<!–

Channel Nine’s The Block continues to dominate in the ratings.

The home renovation show attracted no less than 719,000 viewers in the five capitals on Monday evening.

The numbers fell slightly from last week, but the show was still by far the most popular entertainment program of the evening.

Meanwhile, Channel 10’s ratings deteriorated Monday night.

The Amazing Race Australia, which started the season poorly, continues to turn off viewers.

The global adventure series attracted just 353,000 fans overnight in major cities.

Last Monday, the Beau Ryan-hosted reality franchise had 386,000 viewers.

According to TV tonightthose figures improve when total TV viewing figures are taken into account.

Did you pay attention?, also on Channel 10, remained a stable performer for the network, with the comedy panel shows drawing in 544,000 viewers.

Channel Seven’s Farmer Wants a Wife is doing well.

The dating show managed to attract a large audience of 492,000 visitors in the major centers on Monday evening.

Channel Seven’s Home and Away audience continues to grow. The beloved soap attracted 522,000 viewers.

Last week, the long-running soap brought in 504,000 subway viewers for the same timeslot, a significant jump after weeks of scoring in the low to mid 400,000s.

Nine won the evening with 28.8 percent of the audience.

Seven scored 27.7 percent, finishing ahead of Channel 10, which controlled 18.3 percent of the market.

The ABC attracted 17.9 percent of viewers on Monday.