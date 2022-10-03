Channel Nine triumphs in Sunday’s ratings as viewers watch Penrith defeat Parramatta

<!–

Channel Nine triumphed in the nighttime subway ratings on Sunday, thanks to the NRL Grand Final.

An impressive 1,671,000 fans in the major capitals tuned in to the network’s coverage to watch reigning Prime Minister Penrith convincingly defeat Parramatta, 12/28.

Despite the high marks for Nine, TV tonight reports that Sunday’s Grand Final was the lowest ever score for an NRL season decider since the current OzTam grading system was introduced in 1999.

Nine’s coverage of the NRLW Grand Final drew a solid crowd in the metro centers with 342,000 viewers watching the Newcastle Knights beat Parramatta 32-12.

Meanwhile, on a night dominated by footy, ABC’s Spicks and Specks crossed the line as the night’s hottest entertainment program.

The music trivia panel show, hosted by Adam Hills, attracted 361,000 viewers in the major centers.

On the controversial commercial network Channel 10, The Amazing Race continues to struggle for viewers.

Only 291,000 viewers watched the lifelike adventure show in the five metro centers on Sunday.

Also on 10, The Sunday Project delivered more bad news for the rating agency.

The current affairs program drew just 249,000 in its 7 p.m. slot.

Meanwhile, Channel Seven tried not to compete with the footy.

Nine’s ratings rivalry programmed a rerun of the 2006 hit film The Devil Wears Prada, starring Meryl Streep, which scored a staggering 190,000 viewers in the metro centers overnight.

Nine’s won the evening with a huge market share of 46.1 percent.

Channel Seven wasn’t even close, finishing the evening in second place with just 21.2 percent of the market.

The ABC finished the evening in third place with 13.3 percent of the audience, while Channel 10 came in fourth with just 11.4 percent of the available audience.