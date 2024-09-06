Channel Nine star Tracy Vo reveals she lost her baby after five months of pregnancy in heartbreaking post

Tracy Vo has revealed that she has lost her baby after five months of pregnancy in a heartbreaking post.

The Channel Nine presenter, 40, took to Instagram on Friday to share the devastating news with her loved ones and followers and received an outpouring of support.

Tracy, who is married to Liam Connolly, shared a photo of her baby’s hand and foot prints, alongside a toy bunny and hat.

The Nine News Perth star shared an emotional tribute to her baby boy in a caption, revealing that she and Liam had named him James when he was born on August 15.

She revealed her grief in an emotional message as she shared the devastating news of her son’s tragic passing.

“I carried you inside me for five months, but you were not meant for this world,” she wrote.

‘We’re calling you James Connolly. You arrived at 4:20pm on 15th August 2024. You were perfect, with the cutest turned up nose and gorgeous lips.

“We are heartbroken, but we are comforted to know that you are at peace. Mom and Dad love you so much and we are so proud of you.

Tracy Vo revealed that she lost her baby after five months of pregnancy in a heartbreaking post shared on Instagram on Friday.

Tracy shared a photo of her baby’s hand and foot prints, which were next to a toy bunny and hat, and wrote a heartfelt tribute in the caption.

‘We held you in our arms for a moment. We will love you for a lifetime. Thank you to our family and friends for so much love and support over the past few weeks.

‘Although our hearts are still heavy, we feel lighter every day thinking about our son James.’

The former Today news presenter was inundated with heartfelt messages of support from her friends and followers in the comments section.

TV presenter Emma Freedman wrote: ‘Sending you lots and lots of love TVo.’

Today show’s Sylvia Jeffreys commented: “I love you darling girl, and your darling James.”

While Lizzie Pearl, who works for A Current Affair, said: ‘You are the most beautiful woman, we love your sweet boy James as much as we love you and Liam.’

And Nine News Perth weather presenter Scherri-Lee Biggs added: “James will always be much loved and never forgotten.”