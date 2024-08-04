Channel Nine shares major news about The Block ahead of season premiere

Excitement is mounting as Channel Nine has officially announced the premiere date for the highly-anticipated new season of The Block.

Fans of the popular renovation reality show can mark their calendars for August 12, when the series will return with a new batch of contestants ready to transform abandoned properties into stunning masterpieces.

This season promises to deliver the drama, creativity and exciting renewals that have made The Block a household name across Australia.

The show will air on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m., giving viewers a triple dose of renewal excitement each week.

The network has increased anticipation for the series by officially introducing the five teams competing in the series.

The trailer begins by giving fans a look at Blockhead’s new pairings and revealing what they’re prepared to offer this time around.

“Get ready to meet the newest Blockhead couples. You’re about to find out that the biggest Blockhead in history isn’t a party,” the voiceover begins.

The footage then cuts to the Red Team, made up of husband and wife team Courtney and Grant, who tell the camera that they are “more friends than romantic people.”

Grant then slyly responds, “I hope you don’t sleep with your friends,” in a heartfelt reflection on his particular sense of humor.

Team Purple’s Mimi then tells the camera that “we all have our husbands by the balls,” prompting her shocked husband Kristian to respond, “Not true.”

Mimi assures him that she’s just joking, while giving the camera a very direct look.

Elsewhere, Team Yellow best friends Ricky and Haydn fill co-host Shelley Craft, 48, in on their surprising strategy for winning the show, confessing: “We’re just winging it.”

The network has raised the hype for the series by officially unveiling the five teams competing in it. (Pictured: Blue Team Jesse and Paige)

The trailer begins by introducing the five teams competing in the series and showing viewers how their different personalities will collide (Team Purple’s Mimi is pictured).

The video was shared on The Block’s Instagram and fans quickly took to the comments section to express their excitement.

“Yes! Can’t wait,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Biggest Block ever!”

It looks set to be an absolutely gripping season, filled with the Channel Nine show’s signature combination of tension and fun-filled moments.

Kristian and Mimi from Team Purple are no strangers to the spotlight after the couple went viral on TikTok for their Disney-themed wedding in Adelaide in 2023.

It has already been teased that the duo will be bringing the drama for the 20th anniversary season.

A source told Yahoo Lifestyle: “The feeling is that we’ve bought a lot of dynamite with these two and we’re just waiting for an explosion.”

Kristian and Mimi (pictured) of Team Purple are no strangers to the spotlight after the couple went viral on TikTok for their Disney-themed wedding in Adelaide in 2023.

And the landmark series has already been hit by difficulties, with WA’s Jesse and Paige of Blue Team reportedly quitting just five weeks into filming.

The shocking decision was said to be of the couple’s own free will and it was claimed they will be replaced by another eager couple in the 2024 series.

The cast also includes Queensland couple Kylie and Brad Vines, who will compete on the Green Team.

The next series of The Block was filmed earlier this year at the popular Victorian resort of Phillip Island.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that a Channel Nine-owned company has purchased Island Cove Villas on the Victorian island for a whopping $9.5 million.

Located two and a half hours from Melbourne, the site currently features nine homes, a communal pool, barbecue pavilion, tennis court and children’s playground.