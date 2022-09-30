Channel Nine reporter Garry Youngberry calls conspiracy theorist ‘d***head’ after ambushing segment

A Channel Nine weather reporter has clashed with a conspiracy theorist, branding him a “d***head” after he was assaulted during a direct cross.

Garry Youngberry reported the weather from Queensland’s Bribie Island Friday night when a man ran into the gunfire.

Footage of the bizarre interaction shows the barefoot man holding a sign reading: ‘Our weather is changing’.

He also encouraged viewers to Google ‘geo engineering’ – a theory that claims there is a deliberate and large-scale intervention in the Earth’s climate system.

Youngberry’s cameraman tried to chase away the conspiracy theorist, who was wearing sunglasses at night, but he managed to evade him and linger behind the reporter.

Bystanders were heard calling the man a ‘w*****’ as Mr. Youngberry finished his report.

The frustrated presenter was then seen calmly trying to confront the man and asked him to ‘come here mate’.

The stranger then walks off laughing, yelling at the reporter to ‘tell the truth’.

“Honey, you’re ad head!” Mr Youngberry answers.

“It’s on the government website Gaz,” the man shouts back, before Mr Youngberry tells him to “contribute to society”.

The TV presenter had the support of onlookers who shook their heads at the late night ambush and branded the man an ‘idiot’.