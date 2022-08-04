Channel Nine reporter Amelia Adams joins 60 Minutes: ‘I’m thrilled to be joining the team!’

Channel Nine’s 60 Minutes has a new full-time reporter.

Acclaimed journalist Amelia Adams joins Nine’s weekly current affairs program after 13 years.

“I grew up admiring the greats of Australian journalism who told extraordinary stories in 60 minutes,” she said. TV Black Box in a statement.

“I’ve had the privilege of learning from many of them during my years on the road, and I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the team.”

Amelia won two Kennedy Awards and was nominated for a Walkley Award for her work as a US Capitol reporter during the January 6 uprising.

She also covered the final year of Donald Trump’s presidency and the tumultuous 2020 US elections for 9News, as well as covering the Black Lives Matter protests.

She also has experience reporting in war zones, reporting from Ukraine and Iraq.

Amelia joins Liz Hayes, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett, Sarah Abo and Tom Steinfort

Beyond that, she also worked as Nine’s London-based Europe and Middle East correspondent, where she largely covered Brexit, the Turkish invasion, the US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and more.

“I’m thrilled that Amelia is joining the 60 Minutes team,” Kirsty Thomson, 60 Minutes executive producer, told TV Blackbox.

Amelia is a formidable journalist and intrepid correspondent. Her work in Ukraine earlier this year was a highlight, as impressive and memorable as her extraordinary coverage from the US Capitol building during the January 6 uprising last year.

“I look forward to Amelia continuing her amazing career on Australia’s most loved and most watched current affairs programme.”

Darren Wick, National Director of News and Current Affairs at Nine, also weighed in.

“It has been a privilege to see Amelia’s progress at Nine, from her editorial coverage in Sydney to her award-winning coverage as a correspondent in many of the world’s hot spots,” he said.

“She is an incredibly talented and driven reporter and has earned her spot on 60 Minutes alongside the best journalists in the country.”

Amelia joins Liz Hayes, Tara Brown, Liam Bartlett, Sarah Abo and Tom Steinfort.