Channel Nine mistakenly show photo of Latrell Mitchell instead of accused dating app killer

Channel Nine news has been forced into a fawning apology mid bulletin after portraying a rugby league superstar introducing a story about an alleged killer.

When Nine’s bulletin began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and host Georgie Gardener teased the “chilling video of accused dating-app killer Ashley Gaddie, an image of Latrell Mitchell was the first photo viewers saw.”

The image of the competition star cradling a child was sadly titled “chilling insight.”

Gardener later acknowledged the error in the bulletin, saying the channel had spoken to Mitchell’s management as well as the Souths rugby league club.

“At the start of our bulletin tonight, we had a technical issue that showed an image of Latrell Mitchell while we were previewing our main story.

“We have spoken to Souths management and Latrell Mitchell and apologized for the error.”

More to come