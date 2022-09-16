Channel Nine ‘in crisis talks’ with Shane Warne’s family over telemovie

Channel Nine has begun ‘crisis talks’ about a new Shane Warne telefilm, after the cricket legend’s family spoke out against the ‘disrespectful’ project.

Warne’s former manager, James Erskine, met with the network’s television director Michael Healy and head of drama Andy Ryan on behalf of the family on Thursday. The Herald Sun reported on Friday.

“They both assured me that this would be a celebration of Shane Warne. I trust them, I trust Healy,” Erskine told the newspaper.

“Now we know that Shane was a colorful character, there’s no getting around that. You can’t decontaminate it and suddenly say he’s a cleric,” he said.

“But they have assured me that it will be done the right way. When they eventually give up, the whole world will be watching.’

It comes after Warne’s eldest daughter Channel Nine announced a telefilm based on the great cricket just months after he died, “beyond disrespectful”.

Brooke Warne, 24, wrote on her Instagram story Wednesday night, asking the network’s bosses, “Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family?’

“(He) has done so much for Channel Nine and now you want to dramatize his life and that of our family six months after his death? You are beyond disrespectful,” she continued.

The network has billed the production titled “Warnie” as a “must-see drama event” to be screened over two nights.

“This will be the fitting tribute to one of the greatest Australians of all time, the Aussie larrikin who lived and loved big,” the network wrote.

Shane Warne was an Australian legend, a cultural icon, a cricket genius, a charmer and a villain. ‘Warnie’ transcended cricket.

“Like all great characters, he inspired extreme reactions from people from all walks of life, in Australia and around the world.”

Production on the biopic reportedly began just three weeks after the Spin King’s death, aged 52, in Thailand in March.

The casting for the role of Warne has been going on for months in Sydney.

An unknown actor is said to have landed the lead role, while producers are still looking for the roles of Warne’s ex-wife Simone Callahan and ex-girlfriend, actress Liz Hurley.

Warne spent 23 years as a commentator for the network’s cricket coverage and was closely associated with former owners Kerry and James Packer and ex-CEO David Gyngell.

The cricketer’s manager and friend James Erskine said in June, when news of the production first leaked, that he would write to Channel Nine chairman Peter Costello to ask for clarification.

‘Why would Nine go there at all? It’s a shame and I will certainly make my voice heard,” he said.

Brooke Warne posted an emotional tribute to her late father Shane on the occasion of what would have been his 53rd birthday on Tuesday.

She wrote next to a series of images: ‘Happy Birthday Dad. Today will always be Your day. I love you and I miss you.’

Shane welcomed Brooke and his two other children, Jackson and Summer, during his 10-year marriage to model Simone Callahan.