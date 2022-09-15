Channel Nine axes Ninja Warrior, Celebrity Apprentice, Beauty and the Geek

<!–

Channel Nine has canned three high-profile reality shows.

Australia’s Ninja Warrior, Celebrity Apprentice Australia and Beauty and the Geek failed to make the list of returning shows for 2023 during Wednesday night’s Upfronts.

However, fans can look forward to the new seasons of The Block, Married at First Sight and Lego Masters Australia next year.

Channel Nine revealed the lineup of returning shows for 2023 during its Upfronts presentation on Wednesday night. Australian Ninja Warrior (pictured) didn’t make the cut

The news comes after Nine’s Australian Ninja Warrior suffered a major fall in the ratings battle during the 2022 season.

The much-hyped obstacle course competition dropped at one point this year to 409,000 viewers in major metro centers.

This was quite a downfall compared to 2017, when 1.7775 million people voted.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia also underperformed in 2022.

Celebrity Apprentice Australia (pictured) and Beauty and The Geek were nowhere to be seen as the network announced next year’s programming

The final of the one-off hit franchise delivered a mediocre result for Nine in June.

Just 594,000 fans in the metro centers tuned in to see former NRL great Benji Marshall announced as the winner, beating TV host Darren McMullen for the prize, $100,000 for his chosen charity.

Meanwhile, Beauty and the Geek also suffered this season.

The Block (pictured) returns to Channel Nine in 2023

The Sophie Monk-hosted show attracted 537,000 viewers for the final in August, competing with the Commonwealth Games.

One of the new shows scheduled for 2023 is a Block spin-off called Country Home Rescue, hosted by Shayanna Blaze.

Another Block star, host Scott Cam, will have a change of pace in a new reality show about Australia’s ‘most’ identical twins.