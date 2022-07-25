Channel Nine announces the cast of this year’s season of The Block ahead of the show’s premiere

Channel Nine has announced all the contestants who will star in the new season of The Block 2022.

The network released the full lineup for the competition on Monday, which includes a sports star, actress and influencer.

The 2022 entrants include football player Joel Patfull and influencer Elle Ferguson, as well as actress Sharon Johal and accountant Ankur Dogra.

Tom Calleja and social worker Sarah-Jane Wilson also take on the traditions Dylan Adams and Jenny Heath in the series.

Former professional rugby player Omar Slaimankhel and maintenance man Osman (Oz) Said will also participate in the show.

The host of The Block, Scott Cam, will also build his own home for the first time, along with past contestants Duncan Miller, Spence Thomson and Sarah Armstrong.

“When I first got to the scene, I thought to myself that we’d done a lot of big blocks in the past, but nothing like this — it’s huge,” Scott said.

‘We are building our own town and that is sometimes discouraging. But we have a great bunch of participants who make it a scorching hot breeze.”

Filmed in Gisborne in the country of Victoria, 40 minutes’ drive from Melbourne, The Block 2022 is said to be one of the most ambitious seasons to date.

The teams each build a house on 10 hectares of land.

After years of urban refurbishment, the producers have opted for a ‘tree change’ by having the participants transform homes in rural Victoria.

Influencer Elle and her footy star fiancé Joel quit The Block in April due to a family emergency.

The couple initially tried to stay on the show, but left after they “couldn’t get a definitive answer” from the producers about whether Joel, 37, could “come and go” from the construction site in the country of Victoria to help his ailing mother. visit Trish in Adelaide.

Without assurances that he would be able to regularly visit his mother, who had broken her neck in a fall, the pair pulled the pin from the Channel Nine show.

The Block: Tree Change premieres Sunday, August 7 at 7pm on Channel Nine

