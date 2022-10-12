Channel crossings: 374 migrants detected in small boats yesterday bringing year’s total past 35,600

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Official figures say another 374 migrants crossed the Channel in a small boat on Tuesday.

Seven inflatable dinghies and other small craft were intercepted by officials yesterday as people made the perilous journey across the 21-mile Dover Straits.

This brings the total number of detected migrants crossing the Channel in October so far to 2,606 people, according to data from the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Tuesday’s arrivals bring the total for the year so far to 35,607 people in 880 boats – an average of 40 migrants per ship.

According to official figures, Border Police officials discovered seven small boats carrying 374 people crossing the English Channel on Tuesday, October 11.

Seven inflatable dinghies and other small craft were intercepted by officials yesterday

This year’s figures are already higher than the total for 2021, when 28,526 people crossed the Channel, and in 2020 when 8,410 asylum seekers came to the UK by small boat.

Yesterday, about 30 people, including several young children, were taken to Dover, Kent, on a Border Force vessel shortly before 2pm.

An ambulance could be seen waiting in the harbor.

At about the same time, a second group was brought into port on the Border Force ship Ranger.

The mostly male migrants, who wore blankets over their heads and shoulders after battling cold and windy conditions at sea, were led along the gangway to be processed by British officials.

About two hours later, more asylum seekers wearing red life jackets were brought into the port.

They were met by a white coach that took them to the processing center at Manston near Ramsgate, Kent.

Tuesday’s arrivals bring the total for the year so far to 35,607 people in 880 boats – an average of 40 migrants per ship, according to Defense Ministry data.

Another 35 migrants landed after dark on Tuesday at Dungeness, Kent, about 30 miles from Dover.

They seemed to be suffering from the cold—with orange ponchos and blankets wrapped around them—as they disembarked and walked onto the pebbly beach.

A huge ship was seen just steps from where the migrants had been intercepted.

And the numbers are expected to continue to rise – with dozens more migrants being escorted to Dover, Kent by British officials today.

The latest arrivals were brought aboard a Border Force vessel around 9am.

They clutched blankets around their shoulders as they queued for the bus to take them to processing – after dealing with temperatures of 15°C and winds of up to 29 mph in the Channel.