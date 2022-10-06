Channel 7 presenter Liz Cantor lifts newborn out of uterus during caesarean

<!–

Liz Cantor welcomed her third child, baby girl Sky Lysaught, on September 30 at Pindara Private Hospital on the Gold Coast.

The Gold Coast Channel 7 host, 39, made the announcement on Saturday alongside a video of her two boys, Fin, four, and Kit, five, holding the newborn.

Cantor disclosed to The courier post on Thursday, her child was born via caesarean section, where she herself lifted Sky out of her womb.

‘It happens very quickly. The obstetrician opens you up, your water’s broken, and pretty much immediately he had my hands and said, “I’m going to put your hands in your uterus and you’re going to feel her head,” she said.

‘I thought it would be overwhelming, but once I felt her and had the physical touch, it was really calming and very comforting.

‘It was an incredibly special experience and I am so lucky to have lived it.’

Liz said she chose the unusual procedure because the birth of her second child was so ‘traumatic’ and left her with severe ‘panic attacks’.

When the journalist went into labor with Fin, her uterus ruptured, causing excruciating pain that left her with crippling panic attacks for months.

The episodes were triggered by bright lights and high-speed driving, with some leading to a temporary loss of vision while she was driving 110km/h.

It was after this moment that she realized something was wrong and decided to seek help, believing she needed a brain scan.

Liz said it wasn’t until she spoke to her GP and psychologist that she made the connection.

The speaker suffered severe physical reactions to the trauma she experienced in the delivery bed.

She admitted she was ‘quite anxious’ about the impending birth of Sky, but felt she had recovered enough to cope with having another child ‘in the best possible way’.

The reporter, who shares her three children with husband Ryan Lysaught, was overjoyed at the birth experience with her baby daughter.

Liz said it was ‘enjoyable, which is a crazy thing to say about birth and surgery’, before assuring she is ‘grateful’ and ‘excited for the next chapter’.