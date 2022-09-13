Channel 5 moves from YouTube to HBO for new January 6 documentary

Now it is clear that the popular show has caught the attention of the film industry and executives at more established entities. HBO has taken over Channel 5’s broadcast of the January 6 uprising, Variety reports, and A24 is producing the documentary. Andrew Callaghan, who has molded himself as a gonzo-journalist-esque figure while hosting the Channel 5 videos, will serve as the documentary’s director and executive producer, along with Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim of Tim & Eric. The film follows Callaghan’s “wild RV journey across America in the months leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.” Variety.

The small Channel 5 team travels across the country, documenting bizarre gatherings as well as current news events. In a week they will be in the parking lot of a Phish concert; the next one, Callaghan is interviewing insurgents in jail. The creators also have a very popular Patreon account, where subscribers pay to access exclusive content and support Channel 5 activities. The channel has more than 2 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 500,000 Instagram followers.

Makers breaking into more traditional industrial spaces is not entirely new. Viral TikTok songs originated in the app but will soon be playing on the radio and appearing on the Billboard Hot 100. And earlier this year, The unofficial Bridgerton musical, first created on TikTok, won a Grammy – the first project to do so. But Channel 5 signing a deal with HBO is still interesting, with Callaghan occupying a space at the intersection of content creator, independent journalist and now filmmaker with backing from major entertainment companies.