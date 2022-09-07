Channel 4 ‘to release new docu-series showing behind-the-scenes secrets of Love Island’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Channel 4 is reportedly releasing a new documentary series about the lives of contestants on Love Island after the show.

The docu-series will be called Reality Check: Life After The Limelight, according to the The sun.

The publication reports that the show will have exclusive interviews with Love Island contestants, but no names have been confirmed yet.

Exposed: Channel 4 is reportedly releasing a new documentary series about the contestants’ lives on Love Island after the show (pictured 2021 cast)

Ex-Islanders will reportedly be asked questions about the instant fame that comes with joining the show and what goes on behind the scenes.

They will also touch on what it’s like to go back to normal life when work dries up.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives from ITV and Channel 4 for comment.

Ex-stars: The Sun reports that the show will have exclusive interviews with Love Island contestants, but no names have been confirmed (photo 2022 winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti)

The news of the series comes after it was announced that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti will star in their own reality show.

The Love Island winners, both 27, revealed they will be filmed by ITV2 cameras as they embark on a road trip together through their native Turkey and Italy.

Soap actress Ekin-Su joked that the pair would “fight and cook” in front of the audience, claiming the program was a “mix of two cultures’.

Italian stallion Davide said at Saturday’s Big Breakfast: ‘I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey. We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.’

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide decided: ‘We’re going to meet family, it’s going to be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’