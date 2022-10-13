Channel 4 slammed as it buys painting by HITLER for ‘problematic artists’ show with Jimmy Carr

<!–

Channel 4 has been slammed after it announced it has bought a painting by Adolf Hitler and will ask a studio audience if comedian Jimmy Carr should destroy it with a flamethrower.

Among other purchases it has made for its new show, Art Trouble, are works by several “problematic” artists, including convicted pedophile Rolf Harris, sexual abuser Eric Gill and misogynist Pablo Picasso.

The station said the new show, due out later this month, will question whether a work of art can be separated from the artist before deciding to destroy it.

C4’s boss insisted it will celebrate a long tradition of “iconoclasm and irreverence” on the channel, which turns 40 next month.

“There are advocates for every piece of art,” Channel 4 program director Ian Katz said in an interview with the guard.

“So you have an advocate for Hitler. There will be someone who argues not for Hitler, but for the fact that his moral character should not decide whether a work of art exists or not.’

He added that if the studio audience chose to save Hitler’s painting, it would not hang in the broadcaster’s boardroom, but would be disposed of “properly.”

Journalist and anti-Semitism activist Jonathan Sacerdoti told LBC he believes the show is an “absolutely sick piece of entertainment television” and a “desperate plea for attention.”

Social media users also expressed their fear about the program’s design.

One Twitter user described it as “really scraping the bottom of the barrel,” while another stunned tweeter wrote “who was smoking what when they came up with this.”

Channel 4 reportedly hired an art expert to buy the works ‘from reputable auction houses’, although the attribution of Hitler’s art has long been questioned.

Meanwhile, people wondered why Channel 4 would “even consider hanging a portrait of Hitler in their boardroom”.

Picasso’s work that could be destroyed is a vase rather than a painting due to budget constraints.

Stand-up comic and 8 out of 10 Cats presenter Jimmy Carr has been labeled a ‘problematic’ figure in recent months.

In a comment he made in his latest stand-up special on Netflix, His Dark Material, in which he called the murder of “thousands of Gypsies” a “positive” of the Holocaust.

Before that, in his September 2021 book Before & Laughter, he referred to the 1997 Oscar-winning film Life is Beautiful, which is about an Italian father and son who are sent to a Nazi concentration camp.

Carr said, ‘How could they make a Holocaust movie that was funny? Well, because that shit happened. And I think it’s okay to joke about the Holocaust.’

The jokes were labeled as “dehumanizing” by one campaigner and “unacceptable” by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.