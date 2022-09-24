Channel 4 SLAMMED after Gareth Southgate’s post-match interview from England’s loss to Italy was cut

Fans were quick to criticize Channel 4 on Friday night after their coverage of England’s Nations League clash with Italy was interrupted to make way for Gogglebox.

The interruption came during Gareth Southgate’s post-match interview after the Three Lions lost 1-0 at the San Siro in Milan.

Giacomo Raspadori’s second-half goal was enough to sink the visitors as they struggled to break Italy down.

Gareth Southgate’s post-match interview was cut short to make way for Gogglebox

It came after England lost 1-0 to Italy in their penultimate match before the World Cup

England fans were unforgiving in their criticism of Channel 4’s coverage of the game

England have not won any of their last five games and have just one more to play before the start of this winter’s World Cup, but it was the schedule that upset fans the most.

“Just when you don’t think it could get much worse, Channel 4 won’t show us the interview with Southgate,” one fan tweeted.

‘We need to go straight to people who are firing their dogs and eating muffins in front of the TV on Gogglebox.’

Another suggested football should be ‘taken away from Channel 4’ and said of Southgate: ‘We want to hear the wet wipe talk.’

Giacomo Raspadori’s second-half winner was enough to see Italy past a lackluster England

Disbelief was widespread, with one tweet reading: ‘Channel 4 not showing Southgate’s post-match interview before midnight because they have to show Gogglebox? Put it back on the BBC where it belongs.’

Others called the coverage ‘s***’ and said they were ‘not sure which was worse’ between England’s loss and Gogglebox.

Southgate’s men will have a chance to partially redeem themselves when they face Germany on Monday night. It will be their last chance before the World Cup to pick up a first win since March.