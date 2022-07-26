Channel 10’s flop breakfast show anchor has awkward on-air fumble

A host of Channel 10’s new breakfast show got a blunder on Tuesday when he started his bulletin with ‘good evening’ instead of ‘good morning’.

Lachlan Kennedy, who usually hosts the evening news, did not acknowledge the blunder and continued the broadcast as if nothing had happened.

Unfortunately, the confusion is the network’s least concern.

10 News First: Breakfast launched last month and replaces the first half hour of the morning talk show Studio 10.

Only 44 viewers in Sydney tuned in to watch the breakfast program on its second day on the air, according to figures from OzTam.

On the same day, the 30-minute broadcast drew just 224 viewers in Perth.

About 17,000 viewers in the five major cities watched the show in its first week.

Martin White, head of Broadcast News at Channel 10, dismissed press coverage of the disastrous ratings as “exaggerated” in an interview with TV tonight.

Mr White told 10 News First: Breakfast had increased viewership in its timeslot by 13 percent, adding that it is still a ‘work in progress’.

“We’re happy with how it’s built,” he said. “It’s still early, but there’s even better to come, and there’s a great and passionate team behind it.”

Mr White is confident that ratings will increase with ‘heightened awareness’.

He described the show, hosted by Kennedy and Natasha Exelby, as “pure news, not filler,” unlike other breakfast shows.

“No one is putting out a pure half-hour news bulletin at that time of day,” he added.

He said the bulletin “demonstrates” the 10 News brand and will increase the network’s “footprint” across platforms over the course of the day.

Viewers can watch 10 News First: Breakfast live on Channel 10, on streaming platform 10 Play and the 10 News First YouTube channel.