Channel 10’s Angela Bishop Shares A Touching Tribute To Her Boyfriend Olivia Newton-John

Channel 10’s Angela Bishop has shared a touching tribute to her late boyfriend Olivia Newton-John.

The iconic Grease star passed away peacefully on Monday at the age of 73 at her Southern California home, surrounded by her family and friends.

The 54-year-old entertainment reporter posted several photos of the couple together on her Instagram page, saying the late Australian icon was a lifetime to celebrate.

Channel 10’s Angela Bishop has shared a touching tribute to her late friend Olivia Newton-John. She shared this photo of herself on a day out with Olivia and British pop legend Cliff Richard (R) in her Instagram story

“When I think of Olivia Newton-John, I think of love and light,” Angela wrote.

“She gave us music, movies and magic.”

Angela made special mention of Olivia’s charity, the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which funds research into plant-based medicine and holistic treatments for cancer.

Angela lost both her father Alan and her husband Peter to cancer, seven years apart.

Her father Alan died in 2010 after an eight-year battle with gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

In 2017, she lost her husband Peter to another rare cancer: primary pulmonary synovial sarcoma.

Olivia’s battle with breast cancer began in 1992, when she was only 44 years old.

Angela paid tribute by sharing some gorgeous throwback photos, including this one of Olivia and Angela's daughter Amelia

She was very open about her diagnosis and treatment, including the famous use of medicinal marijuana. Her cancer returned in 2013 and again in 2017.

“The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center has changed lives and will bring us closer to the cure she dreamed of,” Angela reported.

“Vale Olivia, and thank you.”

Pictured are Angela, Olivia (R) and Australian music producer John Farrar, co-producer of the hit album Grease

In one of her photos, Angela can be seen posing with Olivia next to British singer Cliff Richard. Another shows the TV celebrity laughing with Olivia and fellow Australian icon John Farnham.

A poignant photo shows Angela and Olivia with John Farrar, Australian music legend and record producer of the hit album Grease, the film that made Olivia an international star.

Meanwhile, a bubbly Angela can see her young daughter holding Amelia in another photo while a vivacious Olivia watches.