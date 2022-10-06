Channel 10 Upfronts: The Project avoids the axe, I'm a Celebrity returns

<!–

Channel 10 has published its program schedule for 2023.

The biggest news at the station’s Upfronts presentation — an event for media buyers where a TV network promotes the coming year — is that current affairs program The Project will remain despite rumors it was facing the ax due to low ratings.

Ten has committed for another year to broadcast the Rove McManus-produced news show, which, in addition to its ratings problems, is sometimes criticized for its left-leaning bias.

The project has avoided the ax despite low ratings, with Channel 10 confirming its return for 2023 at the network’s Upfronts presentation in Sydney on Thursday. (Pictured from left: Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly, Peter Helliar and Lisa Wilkinson)

The project will continue in 2023 with the same host panel as this year: Carrie Bickmore, Waleed Aly, Peter Helliar and Lisa Wilkinson.

Other highlights from the network’s Upfronts on Thursday included several tentpole franchises being renewed for another season.

Reality Show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! comes back, with dr. Chris Brown and Julia Morris return as hosts.

MasterChef also returns with a slightly new format called ‘Secrets & Surprises’

MasterChef is also returning with a slightly new format called ‘Secrets & Surprises’ and Australian Survivor is back with a ‘Heroes v Villains’ theme.

Other returning shows include The Dog House, Would I Lie to You? hosted by Chrissie Swan and Gogglebox Australia.

Channel 10’s Monday-Tuesday comedy line-up remains unchanged, with Have You Been Paying Attention? and The Cheap Seats are coming back.

This year’s breakout hit Hunted Australia returns for a second season.

The Bachelors, a revamped version of The Bachelor with three suitors instead of one, finally has an air date: January 2023.

The dating show was bumped from this year’s schedule to make way for The Real Love Boat, which premiered Wednesday to dismal ratings.

There were also a handful of new formats, including a local version of British comedy game show Taskmaster, hosted by Tom Gleeson and Tom Cashman, and a new drama series called North Shore.

However, some shows didn’t make it, with long-running lifestyle program The Living Room being the most notable cancellation.

