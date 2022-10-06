Channel 10 Upfronts: The Bachelors gets an airdate after being postponed

<!–

Channel 10 clearly has zero faith in The Bachelor, choosing to air the upcoming season before the start of the 2023 assessment year.

The dating show, which has been rebranded as ‘The Bachelors’ and will feature three suitors instead of one, launches on January 2, reports Sydney Morning Herald.

That means it won’t face any competition from rival networks and is likely to be finished by the time Married At First Sight starts airing on Channel Nine.

Television networks traditionally schedule programs on a 40-week viewing year starting in February and ending in November with a short break over Easter.

This is because people typically don’t watch as much television over the summer, so the months of December and January are considered less important to advertisers.

Most networks save their tentpole shows for February to give themselves a strong start to the ratings year and are less concerned about summer ratings.

By programming The Bachelors for early January, Channel 10 is signaling that it does not feel the show is competitive enough to air during the official viewing year.

This is probably a wise move, as planning a dating show against a rater like MAFS would essentially be programming suicide.

However, it should be noted that in recent years there has been a shift in TV network programming to a 52-week year.

An example of this is Channel 10 kicking off the year with I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! at the beginning of January.

However, this year’s season of I’m a Celebrity will probably be shown later in the calendar as The Bachelors has taken its traditional slot.

The Bachelors was bumped from the 2022 schedule to make way for The Real Love Boat, which premiered Wednesday to dismal ratings.