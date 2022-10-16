Channel 10 newsreader Charlotte Goodlet shows off her growing baby bump

In the coming months they will be able to welcome their first child.

And on Sunday, Channel 10 newsreader Charlotte Goodlet showed off her growing baby bump as she enjoyed a fun day out with husband Kieran Jack.

The 30-year-old showed off her emerging baby bump in a fitted dress as she posed on a balcony with Kieran.

Channel 10 news anchor Charlotte Goodlet showed off her growing baby bump in a tight dress as she spent time with ex-Sydney Swans captain husband Kieran Jack

Charlotte just beamed as she stared admiringly at her husband.

Kieran also looked stylish for the outing in green pants and a navy button-up shirt as he gently placed his hand on his wife’s stomach.

Charlotte and her retired AFL star husband Kieren announced in June that they are expecting their first child.

The couple posted to Instagram to share the good news, posing with an ultrasound of their unborn baby.

“I didn’t know what to get Kieren for his birthday so I gave him a baby,” the Channel 10 newsreader wrote in her caption.

“I don’t know what to get him for Christmas either… So maybe I’ll deliver it then #happybirthday,” she added.

The glamorous couple celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary last year.

Charlotte shared a photo of the pair posing arm in arm in front of the Sydney Opera House and Harbor Bridge, adding the caption: “Married to you for three years.”

“Here are many more,” she wrote, adding a love heart emoji.