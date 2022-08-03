Channel 10 hires non-binary presenter Brihony Dawson to host The Challenge

Channel 10’s grueling new reality series The Challenge Australia is presented by non-binary presenter Brihony Dawson.

First premiering in America in 1998, The Challenge is a cross between Big Brother and Survivor and will feature a number of well-known Australian reality stars competing for $200,000.

Dawson, a 38-year-old singer and MC who does not identify as male or female and uses pronouns, said they hoped landing their dream performance would increase the visibility of non-binary people in the media.

They said The Daily Telegraph“Growing up, I really struggled with not having anyone like me in the public eye on TV or in movies or anywhere.”

“While I’m a little scared of being a role model because I’m far from perfect, my goal is to just be my authentic self and be a voice for those who haven’t quite found theirs yet,” she added.

Production of The Challenge has already started in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and it will feature a number of reality stars living under the same roof and competing in endurance challenges.

Some of the cast members that have been confirmed include Ciarran Stott (The Bachelorette), Grant Crapp (Love Island Australia), Johnny Eastoe (Survivor Australia), and actress Suzan Mutesi.

Jessika Power of Married At First Sight was originally supposed to appear on the show, but she said on Tuesday she was “fired” before production began.

The OnlyFans star, 29, denied early reports that she was quitting the upcoming series, insisting she was actually boned in a last-minute decision by producers.

“I had packed my bags, everything ready and got a message from my manager saying that the American executives had made a creative decision not to include me on the show, even though they believed I was ‘good talent’,” she said on Instagram.

Jessika’s claims about her firing contradict recent reports that she withdrew from The Challenge after deciding “it wasn’t for her.”

Sources said Daily Mail Australia’s producers had spent six months reaching out to cast members from previous seasons of Aussie reality shows.