Channel 10 has another ratings disaster as reality show The Traitors premiere flops

Channel 10 has another disastrous rating.

The premiere of the new reality series The Traitors was bombed Sunday night, less than two weeks after the dating show The Real Love Boat sank to the bottom of the ocean.

Based on a successful Dutch format, the true mystery adventure attracted 257,000 viewers in the five major cities.

Hosted by actor Roger Corser, The Traitors sees participants form teams to complete challenging missions and earn a cash prize of up to $250,000.

Meanwhile, traitors lurk among them, plotting against the loyal participants.

Viewers were impressed with the series’ launch on Sunday, with some finding that “the traitors” dressed in hooded robes and masks were unpleasant to watch over dinner.

‘What kind of sect is this? I’m scared,” someone tweeted.

Meanwhile, Channel Nine’s renovation show The Block was the biggest winner on Sunday night, with 970,000 subway viewers.

Australia’s Got Talent performed well for Seven, with the talent show drawing in a strong metro crowd of 556,000.

The ABC’s Spicks and Specks closed the 2022 season on a high.

The music trivia game show, hosted by comedian Adam Hills, drew a respectable 490,000 viewers in major cities.

Nine won the evening overall, thanks in large part to The Block, with a 32.9 percent market share. Channel Seven came in second with 27.8 percent of the market.

The ABC came in third with 17.4 percent, followed by Channel 10 in fourth with an embarrassing 13.8 percent.

It comes after channel 10 new dating franchise The Real Love Boat premiered less than two weeks ago to just 215,000 subway viewers.

The flop series, hosted by Darren McMullen, later sank to the bottom of the ocean when only 129,000 viewers tuned in for episode two.

Based on the classic 1970s sitcom, the show has been moved to a later date.