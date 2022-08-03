Channel 10 confirms a second season of surprise hit Hunted Australia

Hunted Australia is the television breakthrough of the year.

And Channel 10 has wasted no time in commissioning a second season of the thrilling reality show that helped it reach No. 1 in prime time.

The gripping series, in which contestants must evade captivity while being chased by a team of surveillance experts, averaged 1.09 million viewers nationwide in nine episodes.

The season started with 18 contestants fleeing the fighters, but only two made it through the full 21 days and collected the $100,000 prize money.

During the blood-curdling final on Tuesday evening, Rob Harneiss and Stathi Vamvoulidis were crowned the winners.

Hunted Australia exceeded all expectations in its three-week run, reports TV Black Box.

Rob and Stathi climb to safety and avoid capture with seconds left in Tuesday’s final

A review analysis found it ranked #1 in all key demographics for people aged 16 to 54.

The cat-and-mouse game was 23 percent more popular than its commercial rivals, including Nine’s Beauty and the Geek.

Hunter Australia was also Channel 10’s most successful new launch since the first season of The Masked Singer in 2019.

Hunted was also a winner for streaming platform 10Play, scoring the biggest catch-up since The Bachelor in 2020.

Producers are now looking for new fugitives for season two, which airs next year.

For more information on how to sign up, see Channel 10 casting website.