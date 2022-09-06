Channel 10 brutally mocked for casting Z-listers on The Challenge

<!–

Channel 10 has been mocked for the network’s casting selection for their upcoming season of grueling new game show The Challenge.

Several people vented their frustrations on social media after the cast was dubbed “Australia’s most talked-about celebrities,” despite hardly anyone recognizing the reality stars on the Z-list.

The most talked about celebs in Australia? Who are 95% of these people,” someone tweeted.

“Some of these ‘celebs’ have fewer followers than my old account,” another added, before tweeting later: “Reported to the ACCC for false advertising.”

One joked ‘Incredibly proud to say I can’t name a single person there.’

On Monday, Channel 10 released the full list of reality stars who will compete alongside athletes in The Challenge.

Konrad Bie-Stephen and Megan Marx have both been confirmed for the series after their steamy fling followed his secret breakup with Abbie Chatfield.

Brooke Blurton from the bachelor has signed up, as have MAFS bride Cyrell Paule, David Subritzky from I’m a Celebrity… Get me out of here! and Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm.

Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen will compete with bachelor franchise alumni Ciarran Stott, Brittany Hockley, Jessica Brody and Kiki Morris for the $100,000 cash prize.

From Survivor are Johnny Eastoe and Brooke Jowett, while Conor Curran represents MasterChef Australia.

Sydney actress Suzan Mutesi has also been cast, despite not having any connection to reality TV.

Sources on set have told Daily Mail Australia that Conor will disrupt the show as the season’s ‘villain’.

Contestants will compete ‘in a game of secrets, spies and lies’ while away from friends and family during the series filmed in Buenos Aires.

In addition to the prize money, the two winners will represent Australia internationally at The Challenge: Global Championship.

Jessika Power quit the show at 11pm after the producers told her her agreed fee would be reduced due to budget cuts.

“Jessika was packed and ready to leave but 10 called for a last minute meeting where they told her her salary would be cut in half,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

According to the well-placed source, Jessika was said to make twice as much money as her co-stars, who were each paid about $3,000 a week.