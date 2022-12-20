Channel 10 boycotts Australia Day: Network aired January 26 concert in 2018

Channel 10 recently told staff the network would not be acknowledging Australia Day in 2023.

But just four years before boycotting the public holiday, the network hosted a star-studded January 26 concert at the Sydney Opera House in 2018.

The likes of Anthony Callea, Christine Anu, Guy Sebastian, Casey Donovan, Dami Im and Lorenzo Rositano performed at the event.

It was hosted by Grant Denyer, Sandra Sully and TV actor Luke Carroll.

Australian music veterans Marcia Hines and John Paul Young also made appearances at the star-studded concert.

However, next year’s Australia Day won’t be celebrated by the network, with two top bosses at Ten telling employees they can come to work instead of taking the day off.

Parent company Paramount ANZ’s chief content officer, Beverley McGarvey, and co-lead Jarrod Villani referred to Australia Day as ‘January 26’ only in an email sent to all editorial and programming staff last week.

The executives told staff it was ‘not a day of celebration’ for Indigenous people.

‘At Paramount ANZ we aim to create a safe place to work where cultural differences are appreciated, understood and respected,’ the pair wrote in the email, The Australian’s Media Diary column reported.

‘For our First Nations people, we as an organisation acknowledge that January 26 is not a day of celebration.

‘We recognise that there has been a turbulent history, particularly around that date and the recognition of that date being Australia Day.’

The pair said staff could choose to work through the national holiday if they didn’t feel comfortable celebrating it and could take another day of leave instead.

‘We recognise that January 26 evokes different emotions for our employees across the business, and we are receptive to employees who do not feel comfortable taking this day as a public holiday,’ the email read.

The network bosses were adamant that those who did wish to celebrate Australia Day ‘reflect and respect the different perspectives and viewpoints of all Australians’.

Next year’s Australia Day won’t be celebrated by the network, with two top bosses at Ten telling employees they can come to work instead of taking the day off. (Pictured: Channel 10 stars Waleed Aly and Sarah Harris)

Controversy has surrounded the celebration of Australia Day in recent years, with many calling for the date to be changed in respect of Indigenous Australians.

Various councils around the country have boycotted the holiday, saying it doesn’t align with their views.

January 26, 1788 was the day the First Fleet landed at Sydney Cove, with Governor Arthur Phillip raising a Union Jack flag.

The date has become increasingly controversial, with many Indigenous people observing it as a day of mourning and instead labelling it ‘Invasion Day’.