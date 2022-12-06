Channel 10 AXES struggling news show and warns of job losses

Channel 10 is shutting down its breakfast news show as the network struggles with poor ratings and bosses warn of job cuts.

Named 10 News First Breakfast, the program set a new record for the worst rated program in Australian TV history.

During its first five days on the air, the show only averaged 17,000 viewers in its five major cities.

The staff have been told by network boss Bev McGarvey that she cannot promise no job losses.

Studio 10 will now air from 10am to 12pm as original presenter Sarah Harris leaves to replace Carrie Bickmore on The Project.

It comes as 10 reportedly canceled the staff Christmas party following the network’s disastrous year.

According to an insider, things are “worse than expected” as 10 fiercely battles rival stations in a desperate bid to raise advertising dollars.

Staff were devastated when owner Paramount announced there will be no Christmas celebrations at the last hour.

The insider said Paramount is cutting back on everything — from hiring new staff to paying for the office party as it shutters.

This year’s Christmas party has been cancelled. Management said there was nothing to celebrate before 10,” the source said.

Channel 10 has slipped behind Nine, Seven and the ABC in the ratings amid a major talent exodus from the network. Carrie Bickmore is pictured

Peter Helliar (left) and Lisa Wilkinson (center) both quit The Project after Bickmore’s departure. Pictured with Waleed Aly (right)

“Everyone is pissed because they just wanted to let their hair down. It’s not the staff’s fault that people don’t care about these shows anymore and people don’t tune in.”

The network skipped its 2021 year-end party due to lockdown restrictions. The pandemic also wreaked havoc on television production schedules and caused a media revenue crash.

Channel 10 has had its worst year ever after a slow and gradual decline that displaced the embattled network as one of Australia’s most popular channels.

The network has fallen behind the ABC as Australia’s fourth most-watched free-to-air network after a year of disastrous ratings and high-profile exits from their top talent.

According to filings with ASIC, the ViacomCBS-owned network posted a net loss for calendar year 2020 of $3.4 million.

Since October 10’s main current affairs show, The Project, Carrie Bickmore, Lisa Wilkinson and Peter Helliar have all resigned.

Insiders claim the network “lacks direction and morale,” while dejected employees of the embattled network complain that it feels like “a sinking ship” as more high-profile talent continues to flee.

The network’s investment in reality television has also been an unmitigated disaster this year, with both new and old shows rising in the ratings.

Competition series The Challenge, in which former reality stars battle it out against each other, premiered to just 257,000 viewers on the subway and dropped to 136,000 viewers.

It was then downgraded to 10’s least-watched multichannel 10Shake and the network confirmed it would begin airing double episodes — a tactic used to speed up the time a failed show is on the air.

The Challenge is the third major reality TV flop for 10 after The Real Love Boat and The Traitors tanked this year.

However, the network did produce a few reality TV hits thanks to Australian Survivor, The Masked Singer Australia and Hunted.

Hunted turned out to be one of the most surprising hits of the year, premiering to 598,000 viewers and a whopping 1,217,000 viewers with consolidated ratings.

Hunted (pictured) turned out to be one of the most surprising hits of the year, opening to 598,000 viewers, but with consolidated numbers reaching a whopping 1,217,000 viewers

MasterChef Australia also performed well and was able to close its fourteenth season with 875,000 viewers.

Channel 10 hopes to turn things around in the new year by giving some of their most trusted properties a mini-makeover.

The project returns in 2023 with Studio 10 star Sarah Harris taking on the role of Bickmore alongside longtime presenter Waleed Aly.

The Bachelor franchise is also getting a revamp, with three leading men kicking off the new season in January, aptly titled The Bachelors.