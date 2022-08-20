Changing consumer habits pose new challenge for retailers

This article is an on-site version of our Disrupted Times newsletter. Register here to get the newsletter straight to your inbox three times a week

good evening

What can we learn from the latest data and business results about the state of retail and changes in consumer behavior as the economic mood deteriorates?

While major US retailers have ditched talk of a ‘roaring twenties’, there are still signs that the sector can weather the downturn. Positive results from Walmart, the world’s largest retailer and a model of U.S. consumer demand, confirm that Americans still love a bargain even after the company issued a profit warning just three weeks ago over a stock surplus.

Fellow retail giant Home Depot was also upbeat, reporting its highest-ever quarterly sales and revenue and that despite rising prices, consumers are still spending on home improvements. Target, another US bellwether, countered the optimism with its efforts to lower its discounts, leading to a larger-than-projected decline in earnings.

Official data from Wednesday, meanwhile, showed US retail sales holding up, while consumer confidence appears to be recovering from historically low levels.

The picture is much bleaker across the Atlantic with two new data sets showing today the impact of the cost of living crisis on UK households and their shopping habits.

According to GfK’s monthly survey, consumer confidence has fallen to its lowest level since registration began 50 years ago, while official retail sales data showed people are shopping less.

GfK said its research pointed to a “sense of capitulation, of financial events far beyond the control of ordinary people”, which would likely lead to “changing buying behaviour, both of which will affect the high street and the economy in general.” “.

Declining consumer demand was also a key feature of UK retailers’ results, including yesterday’s AO World and Made.com results. The number of visitors on Oxford Street in London, one of Europe’s busiest shopping streets, is 60 percent lower than in the pre-pandemic 2019 and the road is plagued with empty retail space, shabby souvenir shops and mysterious sellers of American sweets.

The growth in e-commerce boosted during the pandemic also appears to be slowing, as shown by results from companies like Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion retailer, and data from countries like Japan.

Retail hopes are now pinned on innovations such as livestream e-commerce, a modern take on QVC or the Home Shopping Network, but with social media influencers connecting products.

The plumbing that enables e-commerce has also taken a hit. Shopify, the Canadian platform that offers an alternative to selling through Amazon, announced it would be shedding 10 percent of its workforce as the gamble that the pandemic retail boom would continue turned sour.

Innovation editor John Thornhill says the direct-to-consumer retail trend is faltering as businesses face higher advertising costs on Facebook and hurdles posed by Apple that complicate customer tracking, on top of the problems traditional retailers face. are confronted.

The bigger picture, US investment and industry editor Brooke Masters suggests, is that “consumers are soured by things.” As Western economies rebalance with services and away from goods, large companies are struggling to adapt, she says.

“Anyway, the chances of some companies getting caught are increasing rapidly. After all, there’s a reason economists call it discretionary spending,” she concludes.

Latest news

For current news updates, visit our live blog

Need to know: the economy

The FT revealed that prime minister frontrunner Liz Truss planned to shake up the UK financial regulators, merging the Financial Conduct Authority, Prudential Regulation Authority and Payments Systems Regulator into a new body. The FT’s Cat Rutter Pooley says it’s a terrible idea to revive some form of the old Financial Services Authority. The editors of FT agree.

Latest for UK and Europe

The British public finances improved in July, but the country still borrowed more than forecast. Short-term financing costs are poised for the biggest weekly rise in more than a decade as investors bet on stronger action from the Bank of England to curb inflation.

British energy groups called for an “immediate” increase in the £400 rebate on energy bills as the magnitude of the hit on households became more apparent. A director of supervisor ofgem to stop in protest at how energy price changes “bring too many benefits to businesses at the expense of consumers”.

German producer prices rose a record 37.2 percent in July, driven by a doubling of energy costs for industrial groups. The government is cutting VAT on household gas bills to offset the impact of a new gas tax that will come into effect in October.

Turkey surprised the markets with a rate cut of 100 basis points, even as inflation moved towards 80 percent.

Norway raised borrowing costs by 50 basis points for the second time this year and warned of more.

Worldwide last

Middle East According to the IMF, states expect a $1.3 trillion windfall in additional oil revenues over the next four years, significantly bolstering the power of their sovereign wealth funds.

Minutes from the US Federal ReserveThe recent policy meeting suggests that interest rates should be kept at a restrictive level ‘for some time’ as it battles rising inflation.

Ghana raised interest rates to 22 percent in an effort to curb inflation, which is now 31.7 percent, and a rapidly declining local currency.

Columnist Helen Thomas looks at the threat of global supply chains climate change is leading to drought and the drying up of important waterways.

Need to know: business

More European smelters This week is likely to follow the closures of two major sites in Slovakia and the Netherlands due to rising energy costs. This could force major manufacturers, who depend on smelters for metals such as aluminum and zinc, to turn to foreign producers, allowing China and Russia to tighten their grip on global markets.

DP WorldThe Dubai-based parent company of P&O Ferries, which has been outraged by massive layoffs of crew members, posted a record profit of $721 million in the first half of the year, thanks to a strong performance from its freight business.

American junk bonds have seen a startling recovery as investors bet the Fed’s efforts to curb inflation will avert a deep recession. Quant fundsthose looking for trends in the market and then trying to capitalize on the momentum are increasing their bets on US equities, fueling the recent market rally.

The UK financial regulator warned companies that offer: buy now, pay later products against misleading advertising.

The EU is bracing for legal challenges with its new legislation that sets standards for: Great technique.

Country garden, China’s largest real estate group, warned that half-year profits could fall 70 percent, highlighting the ongoing crisis in the country’s real estate market. Profits more than halved at Geelythe country’s largest Chinese automaker, thanks to a chip shortage and pandemic restrictions affecting demand and disrupting production.

Brits are likely to reverse the pandemic trend of drink at home, according to Australia’s largest publicly traded wine producer, with a penchant for the lower price of £6 to £8 a bottle. In Japan meanwhile, the government promotes drinking among young people while the Treasury Department worries about disappearing tax revenues.

Science overview

The first detailed study of the persistence of Covid-19 neurological and psychiatric effects showed a significantly increased risk that people could develop dementia, psychosis and brain fog two years after infection. The impact was greatest among people over 65, of whom 4.5 percent developed dementia in the following two years, compared with 3.3 percent in the control group.

The UK became the first country to Omicron specific booster. Moderna’s shot targets the original strain of the virus and the BA.1 variant and is expected to be allowed in other countries soon.

Top US health official Rochelle Walensky said the Disease Control Centers had made “dramatic mistakes” in tackling Covid when she announced a shakeup to improve the CDC’s response to emergencies.

Though much of the world has diminished or ended Covid Restrictions, the picture is very different in Japan and much of Asia, where tourism continues to be hit hard. Fears of being caught in a Covid lockdown in China also threaten consumer confidence and a possible tourism revival.

And just in case all of this, as well as monkey pox and the potential comeback of polio weren’t worrisome enough, a new strain of bird flu is the decimation of wild birds. Tightening of biosecurity and broadening of surveillance is necessary to protect both animals and humans, says science commentator Anjana Ahuja.

Covid cases and vaccinations Total number of worldwide cases: 587.9 mn Total Doses Administered: 12.5 billion euros

Get the latest global photo with our vaccine tracker

What good news…

Scotland became the first country in the world give people the right to free period products.

© Getty Images



Recommended newsletters The work — Discover the big ideas shaping today’s workplaces with a weekly newsletter from work and career editor Isabel Berwick. Sign Up here The climate graph: explained — Understand the week’s key climate data. Sign Up here