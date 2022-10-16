Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California

The sea swallows homes, trails, and California’s beautiful beaches.



Steve Lang sees catastrophic erosion, exacerbated by climate change, happening in real time along one of the world’s most scenic rail lines, where the sea swallows homes, tracks and California’s beautiful beaches.

“Every day I come here to watch this, and I cry,” the 68-year-old told AFP on the track he crosses to go surfing.

Powerful waves wash up from the Pacific Ocean on the rails where the “Pacific Surfliner” runs, transporting tourists through the beautiful coastal landscapes of Southern California.

Not so long ago, the railroad was cushioned by hundreds of yards (tens of yards) of golden sand. But violent southern swell has washed that sand away.

With the beach gone, there was nothing to protect the rails from the fury of Tropical Storm Kay, which hit the coast in September, eating away the land they stood on.

The rail, which carries 8.3 million passengers annually between San Diego and San Luis Obispo, is now closed for emergency operations.

Climate change

In the luxurious settlement of Cyprus Shore, an enclave of some 100 plush villas that was once home to former President Richard Nixon, residents look on uncomfortably.

Without the beach to protect it, the hill on which it is built is eaten away and millions of houses slide out to sea.

The cliff-side parking lot collapses and two villas with cracked walls are now officially uninhabitable.

“These homes were worth at least $10 million each,” Lang says.

“We’ve been trying to sound the alarm for years, but we’re not getting much traction.”

The tragedy of the encroaching waters is not limited to San Clemente, Acting Mayor Chris Duncan says, but a statewide problem.

“This area here in Cyprus Shore…is a microcosm,” he says.

“The entire coast of California is threatened by climate change and threatened by coastal erosion.”

Erosion is a natural phenomenon that has shaped our continents over millennia.

But scientists say it’s being accelerated by global warming; exacerbated by rising sea levels caused by melting ice sheets and glaciers, and by the more powerful waves that trap warmer oceans.

The uncontrolled burning of fossil fuels by mankind since the industrial revolution has increased the average temperature on earth by 1.2 degrees Celsius. They are expected to continue to rise.

‘Lost battle’

By 2050, between $8 billion and $10 billion worth of infrastructure could be underwater in California, and other structures worth $6 billion to $10 billion will be in a high-water hazard zone, according to a 2019 study released by the California state legislature.

In San Clemente, local transportation authorities are trying to stabilize the shifting tracks.

Tons of rocks are dumped every day to reinforce and protect the seawall, in a $12 million project expected to take more than six weeks.

But “it’s a losing battle”, Duncan sighs.

The line was closed in September 2021 to add 18,000 tons of rock, and that didn’t solve the problem.

“While the rock can temporarily stabilize the slope, it causes exponential sand loss,” he says.

“Because now, when the waves hit, it doesn’t hit a soft beach. It hits a hard rock, bounces off, takes all the other sand with it.”

Duncan wants federal money to rebuild the beaches.

“I’m talking about breakwaters, about living coastlines, about possible groins where that might be appropriate.”

Some argue for a more radical solution to save the railway.

“The best thing would be to go (the trail) back from the coast,” said Joseph Street, a geologist with the California Coastal Commission.

“But of course that’s a big, big effort to do that, very expensive.”

And he points out that it does nothing to protect the homes that are at risk behind the track.

Refuge

“Many of our urban planners and decision makers have made a real effort to respond to this issue,” says Surfrider Foundation’s Stefanie Sekich-Quinn.

The environmental NGO is advocating moving the line away from the coast, an option put forward in a 2009 federal report.

California has a handful of such initiatives. On the same railroad, authorities in nearby San Diego announced a $300 million project this year to move some of the tracks further inland.

But in San Clemente, that’s really a last resort, Duncan says.

“People will want officials like me to work to save our homes, to save our rail corridor, not just give up,” he says.

