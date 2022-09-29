Changing the kelp ecosystem at an underwater CO2 vent. Credit: Professor Ivan Nagelkerken, University of Adelaide.



Existing ways of calculating biodiversity dynamics are not very effective at detecting large-scale changes in the species community due to the effects of ocean acidification.

Research from the University of Adelaide shows that in cases where biodiversity statistics show little or no change, there may still be a reorganization of ecological communities in our oceans. The study was published in the journal Global Change Biology.

“The belief that climate change will change global marine biodiversity is one of the most widely accepted,” said Professor Ivan Nagelkerken of the University of Adelaide’s Environment Institute and Southern Seas Ecology Laboratories. Commonly used biodiversity measures do not include the reorganization of marine communities due to ocean acidification, as new species replace the lost ones. Little or no change in biodiversity is detected when one community of marine species is replaced by a others, even with significant habitat loss.”

The team looked at research that has been done on how species communities move around undersea volcanic CO. to be located 2 vents and in laboratory mesocosms respond to changes in climate. They reviewed 58 studies examining communities in different types of temperate reefs, coral reefs and seagrass beds, and 23 studies conducted in experimental outdoor environments or labs.

Climate change due to human activity has a direct impact on marine species. It changes their abundance, diversity, distribution, feeding patterns, development and breeding, and affects the relationships between species.

Professor Sean Connell from the University of Adelaide, who is also from the Environment Institute and Southern Seas Ecology Laboratories, co-authored the study.

“Experiments done in the lab are weak at detecting biodiversity change, so natural systems experiencing advanced ocean acidification are emerging as an innovative way to study biodiversity responses,” he said. “No ecological study, whether in the lab or in the field, can fully replicate the complex ecological interactions that exist in nature over the time and spatial scales relevant to climate change.”

Rising sea temperatures are causing permanent damage to many of the world’s important ecosystems, including coral reefs and kelp forests.

“Future projections of ecosystem change and stability will be more meaningful if they focus on detection of species substitutions and changes in species abundance rather than testing for signs of habitat loss or biodiversity loss as such,” said Professor Nagelkerken.

More information:

Provided by the University of Adelaide

