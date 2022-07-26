Chaney Jones highlights frame in black cut-out swimsuit and mini skirt before rocking red bikini

Chaney Jones put her curves in full on Monday in a series of photos on social media.

The 24-year-old showed off her slim abs and toned legs in a charcoal-cut bikini and miniskirt with knee-high boots.

The influencer wore her dark hair in long, loose waves in the photo taken in front of an outdoor entertainment venue.

Another photo showed the busty beauty in a garnet bikini with French cut bottoms and halter top as she sat in the sand on the beach.

This time her hair was pulled back in a half ponytail while the rest fell over her back.

The model wore the same sexy swimsuit in a selfie video taken from the reflection of a mirror.

The 5’7″ model stood on tiptoe to show off her legs.

Chaney dated Kanye West, 45, for five months before the two reportedly went their separate ways earlier this year.

Fans of Ye have commented on her uncanny resemblance to the rapper’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Multiple comments made by followers on Chaney’s Instagram page every time she posts a photo, such as “Mama Ye” and “CHANYE,” imply that fans don’t believe the two broke up.

The social media star recently returned from a vacation to Mykonos, Greece, where Justin Combs, 28, the son of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs happened to be on vacation. The two did not appear in any photo together, but social media posts seemed to suggest they were in the same places at the same time.

While followers began making speculative comments, the two were dating, and that Justin must have taken a photo of her in a green bikini, Chaney responded by writing, “No, there was a group of us there and I’m friends.” been with that family for years. Please stop believing everything you see on the internet lol.’