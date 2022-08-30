Chandler Powell posts a gushing tribute to wife Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace Warrior

<!–

Chandler Powell shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife Bindi Irwin and their one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior on Tuesday.

The former professional wakeboarder, 25, posted a photo of the trio’s bushwalking adventure the day before, with all three looking so happy.

“Take a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know – Bindi,” he captioned the Instagram post.

He continued, “Grace and I have both been so lucky to have you in our lives. Whatever happens, we can always count on you.

‘We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You’re a tough mama and we love you so much.’

Chandler closed the post with a love heart emoji.

The happy family had a big day bushwalking on Monday.

Bindi, 24, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of Chandler and their toddler daughter, which he later used for his tribute.

In the photo, Bindi was beaming next to them both as her husband held up Grace, who was covered in dirt and looked absolutely delighted.

In a second image, the toddler smiled at the camera as she played among leaves and red sand.

“Grace covered in dirt and so happy is my favourite,” Bindi wrote in her caption, adding: “Love our adventures.”

Bindi became emotional last Wednesday after seeing Grace admire a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin.

She took her daughter for a walk through the Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace’s excitement at seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin with a koala bear.

The conservationist posted a heartbreaking video to Instagram of Grace walking to the big screen and reaching for Steve in amazement.

Steve, an Australian icon, died tragically in 2006, leaving behind his wife Terri Irwin and their two children Bindi and Robert, 18.