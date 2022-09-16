Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng woos Japan’s Softbank to list chip designer Arm in London

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are going to make another attempt to convince Japan’s SoftBank to list a London-based chip designer.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor are hopeful that a new charm offensive could lead SoftBank to include Arm – whose technology is at the heart of most smartphones and smart devices worldwide – in the UK.

The Cambridge-based company was bought by SoftBank in 2016 for $32 billion (£28 billion).

The Japanese giant now plans to list Arm after a $40 billion (£35 billion) takeover bid by US multinational Nvidia collapsed earlier this year.

Arm licenses its technology to phone giants such as Apple, Samsung and Huawei, with the company boasting that it powers 95 percent of the world’s premium smartphones.

According to the Financial timesThe government will push for high-level talks with SoftBank bosses after the national period of mourning for the queen ends next week.

The paper reported that SoftBank executives had previously started talks with British officials about a possible rare dual listing in both London and New York.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor hope a new charm offensive can persuade SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son to put Arm in the UK on the list.

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are ready for high-level talks with SoftBank bosses after the national period of mourning for the queen ends next week

The government is plotting a bonfire of red tape in the City of London dubbed ‘Big Bang 2.0’, including the possible abolition of the banker’s bonus cap

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spearheaded the lobbying effort to convince SoftBank to list Arm in London earlier this year, before being dropped at number 10.

Mr Johnson’s government had previously intervened in Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of Arm on grounds of national security.

Should Arm eventually be listed on the London Stock Exchange, it would give a huge boost to Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng’s hopes of reviving the City of London in their quest to revitalize economic growth .

They are plotting a bonfire of red tape dubbed ‘Big Bang 2.0’, including the possible abolition of the banker’s bonus.

Mr. Kwarteng has so far stood firm amid a response to the suggestion that he could drop the rules – meaning bonuses should be no more than twice the salary – to give the city a boost.

There are concerns that the cap, which the UK signed as an EU member after the 2008 financial crash, will hamper London’s ability to compete with other major financial centers.

The Bank of England has expressed support for the cap being removed after pointing out that it had never supported the policy when it was introduced.

“The Senior Managers Regime and the remuneration rules that require deferral of bonus payments are more effective tools to ensure that bankers are well aware of risk,” a spokesperson said.