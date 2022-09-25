Chancellor draws up plans for new tax cuts and aims to help families through cost of living pain

Kwasi Kwarteng plans another round of tax cuts to help families struggling with the cost of living.

In a belligerent interview yesterday, the Chancellor brushed aside market jitters over the £45bn tax cuts in last week’s emergency budget and stated his determination to move forward.

“There’s more to come,” he said. “We’ve only been here 19 days. I want people to keep more of their income in the coming year because I believe it’s the British who are going to drive this economy.’

Mr. Kwarteng has launched a review of all tax rates ahead of a formal budget expected next year. A source from the Treasury Department told the Daily Mail that the Chancellor wants to “make the tax system simpler, better for families and more pro-growth”.

The source added: “It’s early days – the assessment has only just begun – but it’s fair to say we’re looking to see if we can do more to help families.”

Options include scrapping the child support tax that affects parents earning more than £50,000 a year. But Mr. Kwarteng is also considering a tax break for those who stay at home to care for children or loved ones.

The idea, floated by Liz Truss in her leadership campaign, would allow them to carry over their personal tax deductions, currently worth £12,570. Someone taking time off to care for a relative could transfer their entire allowance to a working household member, saving couples up to £2,514 a year.

At the time, Ms Truss described families as ‘the foundation of society’, adding: ‘We will review the taxation of families to ensure people are not penalized for taking time to care for their children or elderly relatives. .’

The review will also look at simplification of the tax system. Complex rules implying that people who earn between £100,000 and £125,000 pay an effective tax rate of 60 percent can be abolished.

And the chancellor will investigate whether to increase lifetime retirement benefits, fearing some professionals are retiring early because punitive tax rates don’t make them worth working any longer.

The chancellor told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg show that he was “focused on tax cuts across the board”.

He added: ‘We need to have a much more frontal approach to growth and that’s what my statement on Friday was about. If we can get some of the reforms, if we can get things back on track, we can get this country moving and we can grow our economy, and that’s where my 100 percent focus is.”

His comments came like:

Labor was divided on whether or not to stick to the radical tax package unveiled by Mr Kwarteng, or vow to roll it back;

Ministers were bracing for a response to immigration reforms that would allow more skilled workers to come to the UK to fill vacancies;

They eagerly awaited the response from financial traders today, after the pound plunged to its 37-year low on Friday;

Mr Kwarteng tried to reassure the markets by putting forward new rules to reduce UK debt in the medium term;

Tory MPs warned Miss Truss could face a fiscal rebellion if the pound fell below the value of the US dollar;

Labor sources confirmed the party had an unofficial non-aggressive electoral pact with the Lib Dems;

Sir Keir Starmer admitted fossil fuels may be needed to avoid power outages;

The Labor leader supported the right to strike as the railway union RMT warned it was ready to take “unlawful industrial action” if strike legislation were tightened.

The magnitude of Friday’s emergency budget astounded Westminster, with Mr Kwarteng scrapping the top tax rate of 45p, putting forward a 1p cut in the base income tax rate and a cut in stamp duties, along with delivering on long-awaited commitments to the increase in national insurance and cancel a planned increase in stamp duty.

The chancellor said yesterday that tax cuts are vital to avoid a deep recession and to kick-start growth.

He added: “When you have a tax system, a tax burden today, which is higher than at any time in the last 70 years, people start to worry and business starts to worry and say what are the incentives for activity in this economy? How do we invest and grow, why should I set up a business or hire people?

‘Or why even go to work if I have to pay very, very high taxes? And I wanted to change that story, I wanted to change that direction.’

In an interview with US TV network CNN yesterday, the prime minister said the government “encourages companies to invest and we also help ordinary people with their taxes.”

Miss Truss rejected claims that the UK could not afford to pay tax cuts while funding a £10bn a month scheme to help individuals and businesses with their energy bills. “The UK has one of the lowest G7 debts, but we have one of the highest taxes,” she said.

Ministers undertook to publish a new economic forecast from the Bureau of Fiscal Responsibility before the end of this year.

Mr Kwarteng is considering drafting his new budget rules at the same time.

Sir Keir said yesterday that Labor would reinstate the top tax rate and said the decision to scrap it was “unjust”. But he said Labor would keep the 1 pence cut in the basic income tax rate

But a full budget is unlikely to be held until next year, after the tax reform is completed.

Mr. Kwarteng will face pressure to maintain the decade-long fuel tax freeze again next year. And he is already facing demands from the cabinet to lift Rishi Sunak’s four-year freeze on income tax thresholds.

A cabinet source told the Mail: ‘We can’t freeze tax thresholds at a time when inflation is 10 percent – ​​it’s just unsustainable.’

Sir Keir said yesterday that Labor would reinstate the top tax rate and said the decision to scrap it was “unjust”. But he said Labor would keep the 1p cut in the base rate of income tax.

Other senior figures said Labor should roll back the whole package. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the tax cuts as “obscene and immoral” and a “blatant act of vandalism against the social cohesion of this country”.

Lib Dem Treasury spokesman Sarah Olney said: “Kwasi Kwarteng and this Conservative government are in mind-boggling contact. He showed in his budget that banks and billionaires come first, while families and retirees come last. This government has shown its true face by making ordinary people pay for their economic vandalism in the long run.’