CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland into the top six after Patrick Roberts-inspired win

Patrick Roberts scored a quick-fire double as Tony Mowbray took his first away win as Sunderland boss.

The former Manchester City winger’s goals came in the 39 and 41 minutes and both came after brilliant individual plays.

The second saw him dance past the challenge of two Reading defenders before sliding his left foot into the far corner.

Both goals were assisted by Elliot Embleton, who came on a few minutes earlier after Ellis Simms added to Sunderland’s injury crisis.

They added another in the 69th minute after a fantastic pass culminated in a great cross from Dan Neil and finished by Jack Clarke.

It puts Mowbray’s men on goal difference in the playoffs, just ahead of QPR, who defeated Millwall 2-0.

Meanwhile, Chidozie Ogbene (left) scored the opener as Rotherham thrashed Blackpool 3-0

And Coventry came back twice to draw 2-2 against Luton – but the Sky Blues remain winless

Chris Willock opened the scoring with QPR’s seventh goal from outside the box this season – more than any side in England’s top four. Stefan Johansen added the second.

Rotherham defeated Blackpool 3-0 to continue their positive start in the Championship. Chiedozie Ogbene opened the scoring before Wes Harding and Georgie Kelly added two more later.

Coventry is still winless this season, but showed a good fight to come from behind twice and draw 2-2 at Luton.