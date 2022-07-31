CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Norwich get new campaign off to a losing start after defeat by Cardiff

Norwich’s Championship season started badly when they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams send players off the field.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing at the bottom and being tipped as one of the favorites to bounce back.

However, they went down a goal just minutes into the second half when Romaine Sawyers struck on his Bluebirds debut.

Romaine Sawyers celebrates scoring the winner for Cardiff as Norwich suffers a 1-0 defeat

In the opening game of the new campaign, both Norwich and Cardiff players were sent off

Perry Ng was then sent off for a second bookable foul, but Norwich were unable to take advantage of the man advantage – which lasted at least just 12 minutes before captain Grant Hanley was sacked for receiving a second yellow card.

Charlie Cresswell’s double put Millwall at the top of the young table after beating Stoke 2-0 with the centre-back scoring in both halves on his debut.

The Lions are just above the Tigers in the table after Hull defeated Bristol City 2-1 on a late goal.

Andreas Weimann continued his scoring form from last season and gave the Robins the lead after half an hour, but Hull came from behind to earn their first three points of the season thanks to Ozan Tufan’s penalty in the second half and the deflected stoppage by Jean Michael Seri. time strike.

Charlie Cresswell’s double saw Millwall top the young table after beating Stoke 2-0

Swansea came from behind to draw 1-1 with the newly promoted Rotherham at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers finished second in League One last season, taking the lead through Chiedozie Ogbene for 16 minutes before Harry Darling pulled one back 20 minutes later to share the spoils.

Wigan, last season’s League One champions, picked up a point after a goalless draw against Preston that sent Ched Evans off late, while Luton was also held 0-0 by Birmingham.