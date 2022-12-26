Championship recap: Huddersfield remain bottom despite win as 10-man Blackpool draw with Hull

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham believes his side’s ‘siege mentality’ helped them secure a 2-1 comeback in Preston.

Kaine Kesler-Hayden scored a late winner for the Championship’s bottom team after Jordan Rhodes’ 96th goal for the Terriers canceled out Greg Cunningham’s opener.

“It’s been a difficult season, we know the club is in transition,” Fotheringham said. “We have a true siege mentality and we became very close as a group because of it.”

Jordan Rhodes and Kaine Kesler-Hayden scored for Huddersfield in the return win at Preston

Meanwhile, Michael Appleton accepts that discipline problems are ‘hurting’ his Blackpool team after the 1-1 draw at Hull.

Appleton’s side were reduced to 10 men for the sixth time this season after substitute Jordan Thorniley was sent off for a foul on Oscar Estupinan, who then disallowed Sonny Carey’s fine opening goal in the first half to leave Blackpool in the table. drop zone.

Appleton said: “It’s hard to criticize players in situations like that, but there have been one or two (red cards) that have been hard to swallow.”

Stoke manager Alex Neil is calling on his team to be more ruthless in front of goal after the Potters drew 2-2 at Rotherham.

Rotherham led twice against Stoke but had to settle for a point at the New York Stadium

Neil said: ‘I thought we deserved to win and we were the better team. They had a shot on goal and scored two goals. We could have been two or three nil up in the first half.

The Millers took the lead just before halftime thanks to a Jordan Thompson own goal.

Stoke equalized after 61 minutes through Tyrese Campbell, but Rotherham regained the lead 10 minutes later.

Stoke equalized again with 10 minutes remaining after a Lewis Baker corner was sent into the net by Rotherham’s Lee Peltier.