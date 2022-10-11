Champions League Roundup: Mbappe scores as reports swirl, Manchester City, Madrid advance

ROME (AP) — Lucky or not, Kylian Mbappe continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester City, meanwhile, just aren’t the same without Erling Haaland.

Yet, despite a 0-0 draw with FC Copenhagen, City joined Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

On the same day that reports came out that Mbappe is frustrated at PSG and wants to leave during the January transfer window, the French striker converted a penalty into a 1-1 draw with Benfica.

It was Mbappe’s record 31st goal for PSG in the league, passing Edinson Cavani for the club record.

Mbappe was nearly free to join Real Madrid this summer, but eventually agreed to stay at PSG for another two years with an option for an additional season.

The 23-year-old Frenchman celebrated his latest goal by holding out his arms wide and running to the stands of Parc de Princes – with no outward sign of discontent.

Mbappe also had an acrobatic potential winner who was later brushed aside by VAR, leaving PSG on points with Benfica topping Group H.

CITY STOPPED

With Haaland’s half-time, City was held to a 0-0 draw with 10 men at FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the lower half of the Danish league.

Copenhagen was the first team to stop City from scoring this season in a game overshadowed by early video review decisions.

One of those VAR calls resulted in a red card for City left-back Sergio Gomez in the 30th minute for pulling out Hakon Arnar Haraldsson as last man, hurting the attacking ambitions of the visitors at the atmospheric Parken Stadium.

Still, City leads Group G with 10 points, followed by Borussia Dortmund (7), Sevilla (2) and Copenhagen (2).

City, like Madrid, has advanced with two rounds to go in the group stage.

THE CONSISTENCY OF BELLINGHAM

19-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham has scored in all four of Dortmund’s Champions League games this season.

Young players took center stage as Sevilla took the lead with a header from 20-year-old defender Tanguy Nianzou before Bellingham worked in Thomas Meunier’s low cross for a 1-1 draw.

Only Haaland (5 goals) and Mbappé (4) have scored more Champions League goals this season.

Bellingham also became the top-scoring English teenager in a single Champions League season, overtaking Wayne Rooney’s record of three goals in 2004-05.

RUDIGER TO THE RESCUE

Antonio Rudiger had a bloody face as he scored the injury time equalizer for Madrid in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk.

Also, Timo Werner scored his first Champions League goal since returning to Leipzig to help secure a 2-0 win over Celtic.

Madrid lead Group F by 10 points, followed by Leipzig (6), Shakhtar (5) and Celtic (1).

SURGING CHELSEA

Chelsea were bottom of Group E, but two consecutive wins over Serie A champions AC Milan have moved it to pole position to advance to the round of 16.

Chelsea topped the group with a 2-0 win over Milan, who played the majority of the game 10-man after former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off in the 18th minute after also conceding a penalty. .

Jorginho converted the spot and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doubled the visitor advantage in the 34th.

Chelsea moved one point over Salzburg, which drew 1-1 at Dinamo Zagreb in the other Group E match. Milan and Dinamo are three points below Chelsea.

JUVENT CRISIS

Juventus sank further into crisis and were on the brink of elimination from the Champions League after a 2-0 defeat to Maccabi Haifa, which also involved an injury to key winger Angel Di Maria.

Omer Atzili scored two goals in the first half as Haifa scored its first Champions League win in two decades.

Juventus were left third in Group H behind PSG and Benfica with two games left.